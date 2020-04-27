The Duchess of Cornwall proudly shows off picture of her five grandchildren Camilla married Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973, and they had two children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes.

The Duchess of Cornwall has been giving little glimpses inside her Scottish residence, Birkhall, where she is currently self-isolating with Prince Charles. And on Friday, she showed off her living room and some of her most personal pictures when she posed for a photo whilst hosting a call with charity Silver Line.

Camilla, 72, who was chatting with long-term user Betty, 90, from Hampshire and Dame Esther Rantzen, founder of the organisation, about the circumstances surrounding coronavirus, was pictured sitting in a large cream armchair with her dog Beth – but it was the picture frames behind her that got all the attention.

Camilla pictured in her living room at Birkhall

One in particular, shows Camilla posing with her five grandchildren from her first marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles. Camilla married Andrew in 1973, and they had two children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes.

Laura has three children, Eliza, and twins Gus and Louis, while Tom has two children, Lola and Freddy. The sweet picture was taken outside in the sunshine and Camilla and her grandchildren seem to be accompanied by a large dog.

Several personal pictures could be seen on the background

The sweet family picture that features in Camilla and Charles' living room is safely tucked inside a frame that is proped up on an easel. The main framed image is of Camilla's late brother, Mark Shand carrying a giant Humpty Dumpty as part of the Big Egg Hunt in 2012, which raised money for the organisation. Mark sadly passed away two years later, in 2014.

Next to Mark's picture is a portrait of Prince Charles from his younger days. And further to the right, in another frame, Camilla has a snap from her daughter Laura’s wedding, showing the mother-and-daughter smiling at the camera.

Camilla's brother Mark Shand, Founder of the Elephant Family, took Humpty Dumpty to Clarence House in 2012

Laura married Harry Lopes in 2006 at St Cyriac's Church in Wiltshire. Laura is Prince William and Prince Harry's step-sister and, although she keeps a low profile, she has a good relationship with both of the Princes: she was guest at William and Kate's wedding in 2011, while her daughter was one of the bridesmaids on the big day, and also attended Meghan and Harry's nuptials in 2018.