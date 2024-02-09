Gigi Hadid's daughter joins her on Vogue set for rare appearance – see cute photo

Gigi Hadid is among the 40 icons on the cover of the latest issue of British Vogue, with the 28-year-old model joined by Miley Cyrus, Kate Moss and Oprah Winfrey for the incredible photo.

The cover also includes Kate Moss's daughter Lila, but Lila isn't the only famous offspring who was at the shoot. In behind-the-scenes snaps from the photo shoot, Gigi Hadid can be seen cuddling her and Zayn Malik's daughter, Khai.

Gigi and Zayn mainly keep Khai out of the limelight, so the rare photo delighted Gigi's followers. In the photo, Gigi holds her three-year-old daughter tight to her chest, with the little one's hair styled into adorable braids that cascade down her back.

The youngest is wearing star-print trousers and super glittery Ugg boots, and in another photo, the mother-daughter duo hold hands as they walk onto the set of the shoot.

Gigi's followers expressed shock at how big Khai is now, calling the snaps "precious" and posting crying emojis at how quick the little one is growing.

The model celebrated Khai's third birthday in September 2023, sharing a carousel of photos of their time together, with her daughter's face obscured in all of them.

Gigi and Zayn co-parent Khai, sharing 50/50 custody of their daughter, with Zayn sharing an insight into the arrangement on the Call Her Daddy podcast. "Co-parenting is good, we have a really good relationship for Khai,” the singer said of he and Gigi's arrangement. “She is the main importance. It's going well, I think.”

Zayn lives on a farm in Pennsylvania, to help his daughter live a normal life, and on their decision to keep Khai away from the spotlight, Zayn said: "She didn't choose [fame]. I'm not shielding her from it because she's going to get to an age where she has a certain amount of awareness and will know what's going on.

"I'm trying to give her an option and choose if she wants to be away from it she can come here. She will have a lot of options and whatever she wants to do in life, she can do.”

On how they spend their time together, Zayn shared: "I have her 50% of the time and that time is so important. She is growing up so fast. When I'm with her, I don't work. I spend the full day with her doing things she wants to do like painting, park, the zoo, and having fun. As an adult things go gray, and she has bought the color back for me for sure.”

While Zayn keeps his private life secret, Gigi Hadid has recently begun dating Bradley Cooper, who shares one daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, with his ex-partner Irina Shayk, who stars alongside Gigi on the Vogue cover.

