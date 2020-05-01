How busy mums can get some alone time during lockdown Unwind and relax with these helpful tips...

With a packed timetable of homeschooling, preparing meals and Zoom calls it’s more vital than ever that parents take some time out for themselves. Schedule in some me-time with our top ten best activities to unwind and ease the pressure of the daily ‘juggle struggle’, if only for an hour…

Do a DIY mani

With nail bars closed it’s the perfect time to perfect your at-home manicure. This kit contains two gorgeous shades of polish – a champagne shimmer and a smart red – plus top coat, nourishing vitamin E nail and cuticle oil and a glass nail file. And it’s all housed in a pretty rose gold carry case which can be reused for other makeup!

Sally Hansen ultimate manicure gift set, £25.49, Amazon

MORE: An expert reveals how to do the perfect at-home manicure

Catch up on a bestselling book

Escape with a good book – discover the story of Three Women in Lisa Taddeo’s smash hit novel, be astounded by Elton John’s life story in his official autobiography or indulge in some heart-warming chick lit with The Switch by Beth O’Leary.

Three Women book, £16.99, Amazon

MORE: Celebrities reveal their favourite books to inspire during isolation: Claudia Winkleman, Victoria Beckham and more

Enjoy an A-list facial

Step up your skincare regime with this kit by Elemis, full of hero products from the brand’s cult Dynamic Resurfacing range, including a cleanser, mask, exfoliating pads and Skin Bliss capsules to give you supermodel skin.

Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing gift set, £58, Amazon

Take time out with your favourite magazine

Put the kettle on and enjoy some escapism with a copy of HELLO! magazine. Receive copies direct to your door (wrapped in an eco-friendly paper bag) AND save 50% with our exclusive subscription offer that's live right now – win win.

Monthly direct debit offer for £5.99

2 months for £9.20 (50% off)

3 months for £13.80 (50% off)

6 months for £29.90 (50% off)

Bring the spa to your bathroom

Relax and destress with this collection of therapeutic bath and shower oils. Choose your ideal blend and enjoy a relaxing bath to end the day.

Aromatherapy Associates mini bath and shower oil gift set, £40, Amazon

Get a golden glow

Whilst you're dreaming of your next holiday, top up your tan with this beginner’s kit containing an exfoliating polish, classic mousse and moisturiser, plus a mitt for expert application for a flawless (and sunless) result.

MORE: 14 Fake tans to make you look like you've been on holiday even though you've not left the living room

Go green fingered

Escaping to the garden – or even a windowsill – to grow some plants is a great way to take your mind off the current climate.

MORE: 12 Best outdoor lights to make your garden twinkle

Unwind with some yoga

Invest in a yoga mat in your favourite mood-boosting hue and join one of the many free yoga tutorials online – with every level from beginner to advanced, your mind, body and soul are sure to reap the rewards.

Yoga mat, £10.99, Amazon

Have a night at the (home) movies

Gather your favourite snacks and stream an OSCAR-winning film, or discover the newest fashion designers battling to impress judges Heidi Klum and Naomi Campbell in Making The Cut – all of which are available on Amazon Prime.

MORE: Fancy a movie night? You'll want these 8 tasty snacks

Get creative

With colouring proven to aid mindfulness, create your own masterpiece with a set of watercolour brush pens – sketch your garden, a family portrait or go abstract!

Watercolour brush pens set, £18.89, Amazon

MORE: 19 Productive things you can do during lockdown

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.