Ola Jordan has shown off her incredible post-baby body just two months after giving birth to her first child. The former Strictly Come Dancing star, who welcomed little Ella in February with her husband James Jordan, took to her Instagram Stories to share a stunning bikini photo of herself in her hot tub. "Mummy's five minutes in the hot tub, while my baby is sleeping," the new mum simply wrote on the image.

Ola Jordan shared this bikini snap of herself

Elsewhere, James took to his Twitter page to gush about his adorable baby. "When my baby girl smiles at me it totally melts my heart," he tweeted, to which, Ola replied: "Sooo under the thumb already." Since becoming parents, the couple have both been very honest about the high and lows of parenthood. The first weeks were certainly tough for them, with Jordan's dad suffering two strokes and Ella struggling with severe reflux.

MORE: Jamie Oliver responds to criticism over his lockdown appearance

Chatting to HELLO! about how their little one was getting on, Ola recently said: "We are getting smiles from her so she's not as bad as she was. She had her injections on Monday and we were like, 'Oh no, is she going to be alright?' She was a bit moany. For reflux she's taking Gaviscon Infant so I think it's helping her.

Loading the player...

WATCH: James and Ola give a tour of their nursery

"She's still refluxing and doing things that worry us a bit, she's still got a lot of saliva in her mouth and chokes a bit which makes us panic. But she seems a lot more content. There were three or four days where we were concerned, but now she's talking to us, making noises!"

WATCH: James Jordan is close to tears after baby Ella goes in for routine injections

James also gave an update on his own father Allan, who is thankfully now recovering from his second stroke and COVID-19 at home. "He still has a long way to go but it's a massive relief for the whole family," James explained. "He was in hospital for nearly a month so it was tough. They decided he was better off at home, he was on a ward where people were dying next to him so it was pretty horrendous. I think mentally they wanted to get him out of there."