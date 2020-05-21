Victoria Beckham shares sweet snaps of Harper playing in their stunning Cotswolds garden Harper was enjoying the sun on her garden swing

Victoria Beckham and her daughter Harper made the most of the sunny weather on Thursday by spending the afternoon in the garden – and it looked like they had a lot of fun. The fashion designer shared two photos of Harper playing on a swing on the lawn at their beautiful Cotswolds home, while wearing a special charity T-shirt to raise money for NHS Charities Together.

"Harper showing her appreciation for our #nhsheroes in her favourite #nhsrainbow T-shirt. We are thankful this Thursday as always," Victoria captioned the photos. Harper was wearing the Thank You NHS charity T-shirt from Kindred, which has been seen on everyone from Claudia Winkleman to Cheryl Cole, and is still available to order online.

Victoria's photos also offered a new glimpse inside the sprawling grounds of her country retreat, with a wooden swing hanging from a tree for Harper to sit on, a wheelbarrow on the lawn, and their tennis court visible in the background.

David and Victoria reportedly spent £30,000 to install the court in the garden of their second home in a bid to help their 17-year-old son Romeo to achieve his dreams of becoming a professional tennis player. And it isn't the only extravagant purchase they have made for their garden; other standout buys include their very own log cabin featuring a sauna and steam room, and a plunge pool that sits on their lawn.

The couple also enlisted three-time Chelsea Flower Show winner Marcus Barnett to transform their outdoor space into a "fairytale garden" complete with a pergola, natural swimming pond and an orchard. They may find, however, that the space is not as peaceful as hoped when work begins nearby to build an extension at the private members' club Soho Farmhouse.

