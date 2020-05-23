Stacey Solomon treats son Rex to the cutest first birthday breakfast Stacey and Joe Swash are marking their son's first birthday on Saturday

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are celebrating their son Rex's first birthday on Saturday and the pair have pulled out all the stops to make it a day to remember.

The proud mother-of-three began the day by sharing a video collage of her and Rex waking up together in the morning, from when he was a baby, to the morning of this first birthday, and later made him the most special birthday brekkie – a teddy bear pancake decorated with blueberries and banana.

Stacey Solomon shared several clips of her and Rex taken throughout the year

"Birthday breakfast," she wrote across the image which showed the birthday boy smiling down at his treat. The 37-year-old later shared with fans the adorable romper Rex would be wearing during his special day, which featured green palm tree leaves. "Time to get the pickle bathed and into his birthday suit," she said as she showed it off.

Rex is in for a special day, which his parents and siblings Zachary and Leighton have been preparing for the whole week. On Friday afternoon, Stacey wrapped up his presents, which consisted of a play telephone and remote, "so he stops stealing ours," joked Stacey. She added: "Some more wooden toys, all of them are from Amazon because there's no toy shops open here. Some teethers."

Rex with his adorable first birthday breakfast

The Loose Women panellist also tried her hand at icing Rex's cake, but when her whisk broke in the process it all turned into a bit of a disaster. "My icing is a shambles. I sieved it, mashed it, added milk and it's STILL LUMPY so I'm going to use it as a crumb coat and whack out the Betty Crocker ready made icing out," she said before adding: "It's so bad, I muffed it. Icing was too hard, cake was too soft. It's a disaster. I'm laughing because if I don't I will cry."

"You can't win them all," she said. "Rustic. It'll be one to remember anyway, at least I won't mind so much when he's tearing into it."

Rex's birthday cake

The mother-of-three also decorated "pickle's" favourite egg chair with flowers and fake ivy. "The boys always have a birthday chair. The big boys like the armchair but this is Rex's favourite chair so I'm going to shove some flowers in it," she said before showing fans the decorating process.

We can't wait to see what more surprises she has prepared for her little one!