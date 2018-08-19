Stacey Solomon posts rare photo of her son as she reveals clever parenting hack This is clever!

Loose Women panellist Stacey Solomon is currently enjoying spending some quality time with her children while on holiday, so much so that she has instigated a technology ban during the trip – although this doesn’t apply to her! Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the doting mum revealed an ingenious parenting hack that she has been using to help keep her two young sons entertained before dinner time. Stacey posted a photo of herself sitting down in a restaurant with her youngest son Leighton, six, practicing some yoga moves.

In the caption, she explained: "When they start blowing straw paper at each other and arguing over who gets to spin the penny next. Anyone else spend the majority of they’re meals out, trying to think of absolutely anything that will keep the kids occupied while the food is being cooked? Tonight’s cook time distraction = pretend yoga slowly regretting the no technology on holiday ban (obvs doesn’t apply to mummy)."

Stacey Solomon kepts her son entertained with zero technology!

Fans were quick to praise Stacey's quick thinking, with one writing in the comments section: "Totally agree with the no technology on holiday, time as a family is so precious." Another said: "Keep going with the no technology for as long as you can, it means they actually speak to you!" A third was inspired by Stacey's idea, and added: "I will try this! Thank you!"

Stacey with her two sons Zachary and Leighton

Stacey is much-loved for her down-to-earth approach to parenting and often reveals that things aren’t as picture-perfect as they appear on social media. Last week, Stacey posted a photo of her with Leighton and her eldest son Zachary, ten, posing for a family photo, and while it looked as if it had been snapped effortlessly, Stacey revealed the lengths it took to take the snap.

She wrote on Instagram: "Sunsets and silliness. When you look pretty calm and happy, but the truth is u had to grab your babies and put them into an armlock to get this picture, it's one of about a thousand!" She asked her fans: "Is anyone else' kids totally OVER photos? I just wanted a sunset holiday memory pic and it became a WWE sequence. To rub salt into the wound I just looked at my sisters sunset pic with her two daughters and it's AMAZING."

