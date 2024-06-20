Emily Atack gives birth to first child – see beautiful photo

Congratulations are in order for Emily Atack and Alistair Garner as the couple have welcomed their first child, a son called Barney.

The duo confirmed the news on Thursday with Emily sharing a sweet black-and-white photo of the pair cooing over their newborn. Emily was breastfeeding in the snap as Alistair rested his head on his beau. In her caption, the Inbetweeners star said: "We have a beautiful son. Barney James Garner. All my dreams have come true."

Fans were quick to react to Emily and Alistair's joyous news as one enthused: "Oh my god CONGRATULATIONS beautiful xxxx," and a second added: "Gorgeous YOU DID IT HUN!!!!!! Biggest congratulations to you all."

A third posted: "He's here!!!! So happy for you my angel. Love you and can't wait to meet Barney. Here if you need me," and a fourth shared: "So much love. Hello Barney."

Emily confirmed she was expecting back in December, immediately setting tongues wagging as her social media absence meant that some were unaware she was dating scientist Alistair.

While Emily didn't mention Alistair directly in her pregnancy announcement, she described the couple's joint reaction as she excitedly announced that "we're having a baby".

"Hello Everyone, it's been a little while but I'm back with some news," the former I'm a Celebrity star shared with her fans. "I'm delighted to share with you all that we're having a baby!!"

The 34-year-old continued: "I've never been so happy and utterly terrified at the same time. Please go easy on me. Every day is mixed with thrill, fear, joy, hysteria, topped off with a lot of vomiting - a bit like when you've just stepped off of the Oblivion at Alton Towers on a hangover.

"I've got to know my body on such an insane level. It's made me appreciate the one I've been given SO much, I'm doing my absolute best to make it a home for the little squid I'm growing."

At the time of their announcement, Emily and Alistair had only been pictured together once.

The academic gained his PhD at Manchester University doing a project sponsored by Rolls Royce, before moving on to work as a researcher and lecturer there. He currently works for Jacobs as a materials scientist.