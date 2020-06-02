Hilary Duff has shared some happy news with her fans on social media, announcing the arrival of her new niece Fallon Lena. The doting aunt took to Instagram to share a cute picture of the newborn lying in her cot, wrapped in a blanket and wearing a tiny pink hat. "Look at this gorgeous addition to the family. Welcome baby Fallon!! We love you so much and couldn't wait for your arrival. Congrats @emilymazzarisi and @bigfatsnaredrum @matthewkoma and I are going to spoil her rotten!" she wrote alongside the snapshot. The Lizzie McGuire star's husband Matthew Koma also shared the news on his Instagram page, writing: "Welcome our niece to the world !!! Fallon Lena Mazzarisi 5/27/20. Congratulations x a billion @krismazzarisi @emilymazzarisi ... she couldn’t have landed better souls to call Mum & Dad .. get ready for the trip of your life."

Hilary Duff introduced her fans to her new niece Fallon

At first glance, many of Hilary's fans thought that she had done a "Kylie Jenner" and had announced the surprise arrival of her own baby. One wrote: "Girl I thought you pulled a Kylie Jenner and hid a whole pregnancy! Congratulations to your family, babies are the best," while another wrote: "Oh gosh, for a second I thought you have kept a baby bump as a secret and you have a new baby. Quarantine is not surprising me anymore with new baby secrets." A third added: "You had me there for a min, I thought this was your baby and was thinking – when were you pregnant?"

MORE: Celebrity parents educating their children about anti-racism

Hilary and husband Matthew Koma and her two children Lucas and Banks

READ: 13 celebrity couples who married at home - from Hilary Duff to Jennifer Aniston

Hilary is a doting mum to son Lucas, who she shares with ex Mike Comrie, and daughter Banks, who she shares with Matthew. The happy couple tied the knot in an intimate winter wedding at their Beverly Hills home in December. The star shared some lovely photos from the day on social media on New Year's Eve, and wrote that her wedding was by far the best day of 2019. She wrote: "Making promises to this guy was by far the best day/ night of 2019. 2018 was so special because of Banksy. 2019 will always hold our wedding. Feeling grateful for health, our family, love, and dreams coming true. Can't wait to buckle up for 2020. May all your hopes/ dreams and hard work come true/ pay off. Love you all. HNY." The couple had announced their engagement in May, seven months after welcoming their daughter.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.