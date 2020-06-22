Rebecca Adlington reveals she found out ex-husband Harry Needs was bisexual last year The former Olympian is totally supportive of his brave decision to come out

Rebecca Adlington has revealed that she found out her ex-husband Harry Needs was bisexual just one year ago. The mum-of-one adds that she is very supportive of his decision to make a brave and public announcement this weekend. The former Olympian took to Instagram on Monday evening to support her ex, who she describes as a 'fantastic dad'.

"So proud of @harryneeds for opening up yesterday," she captioned a sweet photo of them all together. "It was really brave and very honest. He opened up to me last year and I’m so glad he felt comfortable and confident enough now to share it. His sexuality doesn’t affect or change his ability to parent Summer. He’s a fantastic dad and our priority is always going to be Summer. We’ll always have each other’s back."

Harry came out as bisexual in a series of Instagram posts on Father's Day, explaining that he had known he was bisexual from a young age. The 28-year-old personal trainer made the revelation during an Instagram Stories Q&A in which a follower asked him: "What is your sexuality?" He then revealed that his bisexuality was not the cause of the breakdown of his relationship with Olympian Rebecca, and that his family and friends were all aware and very accepting.

"This is a question I've avoided every day of my life so far," Harry wrote as he bravely addressed the question for the first time in public. " Mainly because I strongly dislike labels despite not knowing a solution to avoid them. But if I had to answer I would tell people that I've always been bisexual #ahh."

The couple's daughter, Summer, is now 5

Harry explained to fans that he has known about his sexuality since the age of 13, but had not previously felt it necessary to address in the public realm. He met swimmer Rebecca, now 31, when he was aged 17 and went on to have a daughter with her. Summer is now five years old.

When asked if his sexuality played a part in the ending of their relationship, Harry was happy to reply. "This is a question I already anticipated people asking, and I'm definitely happy to share the truth. @beckadlington and I, NEVER got divorced because of my sexuality.

"Becky is an absolutely incredible supportive friend, and has been from the start and always will be. I will also NEVER share the details as to why me and Becky went our separate ways, I hope you can respect that. I've actually been content with my sexuality for years. Once I was married to Becky, there was no need for me to publicly share my sexuality but I hope my journey can inspire many others to be true to themselves... I'm always here to anyone who wants to reach out."

