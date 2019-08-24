Michelle Keegan discusses baby plans with husband Mark Wright and reveals the one thing she hates being asked Iconic.

Michelle Keegan has made it very clear that baby plans are strictly off-topic. The former Corrie star is married to Mark Wright, and baby rumours have surrounded their relationship for years, but Michelle has had enough of the hearsay! When speaking to The Sun about people's expectations and the pressure on her to have children she said: "It's horrible. It's like, 'You're 32. Are you not planning to have a baby yet?' People don’t know if we’re trying. They don’t know the background of what’s happening. It’s no-one else’s business. In this day and age you shouldn’t ask questions like that. I’m asked purely because I’m a woman. But I’m immune to it now – it’s like a reaction and as soon as I hear it I brush it off, as it’s no-one else’s business." You tell 'em, Michelle!

Michelle has been busy promoting her new Sky One comedy Brassic, but in 2014 she was forced to spend time away from husband Mark when she filmed the critically acclaimed BBC drama Our Girl in South Africa. At the time Mark was working in Los Angeles, and their hectic schedules didn't leave them much time to spend together.

Michelle has been busy promoting her new Sky One show, Brassic

How did Michelle cope? She credits FaceTime. Michelle explained: "Everyone was like, 'Oh my god, how did you manage?' But again, because we're so used to working separately, it was fine and we've got FaceTime – you can be so close to your loved ones without even being there now."

Michelle and Mark have been married for more than four years

We’re glad to hear that Michelle balances her family and work-life so well. Worried that she might be putting her career before her husband? Well, Michelle has something to say to that, too. Speaking about the matter way back in 2017 Michelle said: "I don’t understand why that’s a negative. It should be celebrated. I’d say there is a slight degree of sexism to it. I always think it’s good we’ve got our own careers. He’s put all his effort into that and I’m putting all my effort into this." Hear, hear!

