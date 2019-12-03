Anton du Beke has delighted fans by sharing a rare video of his gorgeous twins, George and Henrietta – and they are already following in the Strictly star's footsteps! The 53-year-old took to Instagram to post a short clip showing the youngsters holding hands and dancing around together in circles. George and Henrietta can be seen beaming at one another and laughing with joy as they twirl to the music, and proud Anton wrote in his caption: "Aren't they a couple of beauties?! #imdancing #startthemyoung #strictly #charleston."

Anton shares his two children with his wife, Hannah Summers. The couple married in secret in 2017 – the same year that they welcomed their babies. Anton and Hannah tend to keep their young family out of the spotlight, but in September the family made an appearance during the Strictly Come Dancing: the Professionals programme, not long before the current series began. The adorable twins were sat with mum Hannah as they filmed a special message for dad Anton. Hannah said: "Hi my darling, we are here to wish you the very best. We think it's about time you bring home a trophy for this room." The mum-of-two then turned to her son and asked: "George, what would you give daddy?" to which the little boy exclaimed: "Ten!" So cute!

Last month, pro dancer Anton opened up about his family life in an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine. On the subject of his twins, he revealed: "They love singing and dancing – it’s gorgeous. I can't wait to sing a song or do a dance with them on stage. That would be a dream come true." Whichever career path they choose to dance down, though, the twins have their father's support. "I don't mind what they end up doing – I want them to try everything and go from there," Anton said.

