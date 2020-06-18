The genius baby weaning products Joe Wicks, Mrs Hinch and more celebrities swear by The essential kit for introducing babies to food loved by the stars, including chairs, bowls, spoons and more

Are you ready to introduce your baby to food? It’s a fun milestone that comes with a lot of trial and error - and plenty of mess as your little one explores all those delicious new tastes and textures. The current advice from the government states that weaning – introduction to solid food should begin around six months. This is in line with the World Health Organisation recommendation gradual introduction to food should start at six months along in addition to breast milk.

Every baby develops at their own pace of course but if your baby is showing signs that they are ready for solid food – for example, they are sitting up and holding their head steady, they can co-ordinate their eyes hands and mouth and they can swallow food rather than pushing it out with their tongues – you might want to make a start. But first, there are some essential items you’ll want to invest in. If you’re looking for a bit of inspiration from your favourite celebrities, we’ve rounded up some of the weaning items stars have had success with.

Bamboo feeding bowls

Stay put feeding plate, £15.99, Amazon

Mrs Hinch and Stacey Solomon both love these cute bowls, which come in the shape of different animals and have different little sections to separate out food. They’re made of all-natural bamboo, which means no harmful chemicals and they have a powerful silicone suction base to prevent spills or those cheeky plate tosses that little monkeys like to do when you take your attention off them for a split second.

Baby training utensils

Baby two-piece self-feeding kit, £4.99, Amazon

Doddl three-piece cutlery set, £16.92, Amazon

Mrs Hinch has a set of the chunkier ones for her son. Her verdict: "Ronnie finds them funny if anything but they're fab." These ones from Amazon are ergonomically designed for little hands and the bear head 'stopper' prevents babies from putting the spoon or form too far into their mouths. The lime green 3-piece ones, loved by Joe Wicks, are a next step up, and even include baby’s first safe knife.

Ice Lolly molds

Reusable DIY Ice lolly molds, £6.99 Amazon

Homemade ice lollies are a great way to get babies going with solids – you can make them with juices, purees, fruit, yogurt and other healthy ingredients. Stacey Solomon’s son Rex has a unique way of eating them. "The way he dips them in the porridge cracks me up," she says.

Joe Wicks weaning book

Joe Wicks – Wean in 15: Up to date advice and 100 quick recipes, £8.49, Amazon

If you’ve got all the other kit ready but are wondering what to actually cook, the nation’s favourite PE teacher has you covered. After weaning daughter Indie, Joe Wicks developed his first baby recipe book, Wean in 15. It’s packed with advice and simple and ideas Joe has drawn from his experience of weaning combined with expert guidance from a leading registered nutritionist. Features one hundred healthy and balanced recipes, from finger foods and purées with a how-to of adapting your own favourite meals.

Stokke high chair

Stokke Tripp Trapp wooden high chair, £178, Amazon

This is a big investment but well worth the money as it is fully adjustable and grows with your baby. It can withstand weight of up to 110kg – so you can use it until children are big enough to sit in a regular seat. Joe Wicks has one for India and his certainly not the only star to love it. Kim and Kourtney Kardashian have used one, as has Tori Spelling.

