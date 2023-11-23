Fred Sirieix's cosy London townhouse is worlds away from the I'm A Celebrity jungle

As Fred Sirieix settles into life in the I'm A Celebrity jungle, the charming First Dates maître d'hôtel is no doubt missing the comforts of his Peckham home.

The Channel 4 star, who has also appeared on BBC's Million Pound Menu, lives in South East London with his long-term fiancée, who he affectionately calls 'Fruitcake'.

WATCH: Fred Sirieix dances in the kitchen of his Peckham townhouse with his fiancée ‘Fruitcake’

The TV star has lived in the UK for more than two decades now, and regularly gives fans a peek inside his trendy townhouse on Instagram.

In an interview with The Resident, the French love guru opened up about why he chose the colourful corner of London to put down roots. "I wanted to learn English so I came over and never looked back," he said, who relocated from Limoges, France.

"It's amazing. I bought in Peckham because it was cheap. Now I can’t afford my own home," he teased.

In between his TV appearances, the father-of-one loves nothing more than a run on the Rye or a visit to Bermondsey's family-run Italian restaurant, Café Amisha, (I would know, as I too am a regular!)

Inside Fred Siriex's beautiful London home

Fred's immaculate kitchen Fred's minimalist kitchen is characterised with sleek white cupboards and countertops, as well as luxe Smeg appliances.



Fred's stylish living room During his stint on Celebrity Gogglebox, fans got a glimpse inside Fred and Fruitcake's ultra-luxe lounge, which boasts the perfect balance between cosy and chic. With a plush blue sofa, candlesticks, hand-sculpted artwork and a Victorian marble fireplace adding character to the space, it's no wonder Fred has stayed in his Peckham home for so long.

Fred's minimalist bathroom The French star is incredibly passionate about working out, particularly since entering his 51st year. Celebrating his gym gains, Fred posed in the mirror of his bathroom after sharing his workout with fans. "Now I’m ready for the day ahead," he wrote. The hotel-worthy space was decked out with slate grey tiles, a rainfall shower and artsy wooden mirror.