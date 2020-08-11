15 cool backpacks for teenagers going back to school in September You'll want to steal these stylish bags from your teenager, pronto

One of the best things about going back to school, apart from seeing friends, has to be choosing a new school bag. And with a new school term finally around the corner, you and your teenager will need to do some back-to-school shopping, and pronto. One thing will be different this year, though – your teen will need a bag that's coronavirus-friendly; that means plenty of pockets for storing face masks for teens, hand gel and a washable bag or a bag that can be wiped down the minute they step through the door. Whether they want something super stylish, personalised or a cool classic, get ready to impress your teen with our edit of the best school bags for teenagers going back to school.

Shop school bags for teenagers

Big enough for schoolwork and sportswear, we love the lush pink of this Nike backpack and who doesn’t adore a matching pencil case, too?

Nike Elemental Backpack, £24.99, La Redoute

Simple and stylish, we love the khaki shade of this Topshop backpack. It's nylon too, so can be wiped down with ease.

Nylon Backpack, £20, Topshop

For a twist on leopard print, this Hype backpack is bold, bright and beaut!

Hype Leopard Backpack, £24.99, John Lewis

This wipe-down wonder has a clear front pocket that’s ideal for their smaller bits. It's also big enough to fit a laptop, textbooks and any other school essentials too.

Black pocket backpack, £15, River Island

For the eco-conscious teen, this Lefrik backpack will tick all the boxes – it used to be a plastic bottle!

Lefrik Backpack, £50, Urban Outfitters

If something personalised is their style, this roll top backpack will be spot on. Not only can they choose the colour, but it can be personalised with their name too.

Personalised Backpack by Jack Spratt, £35, Not On The High Street

Tie-dye is still the print of the moment, and if your teen was into tie-dye during lockdown, this Eastpak backpack should keep them happy come term time, too.

Eastpak Nylon Backpack, £45, Selfridges

Embellishment? Tick. Bright? Tick. Seriously cool? Tick. Plus its roomy enough for their bits and bobs. Adore.

Skinnydip Backpack in Rainbow Stones, £32, ASOS

This H&M backpack is perfect for stylish teens, with two front pockets perfect for storing their face masks and hand gel, too.

Backpack, £19.99, H&M

Looking for something on the larger size? M&S' jumbo school bag should be big enough; it also has a side pocket for a water bottle, is water-resistant and comes in plain black if your teens school has a strict dress code.

Jumbo School Bag, £30, Marks & Spencer

Not only is this a cute design, it has a clever USB charging port for charging phones and tablets too.

Canvas Bag, £21.99, Amazon

For the teen who needs a school bag on the bigger side, this one has serious space plus compartments for dividing all their school stuff.

Multifunctional backpack, £19.99, Mango

Schoolbags don't have to equal backpacks; if it's a more grown-up look your teen wants, this bag is the perfect size for notebooks, textbooks and laptops.

Laptop Bag, £29.99, New Look

Holographic backpacks are big news for autumn; we love them for being wipe-clean and reflective come winter.

Luminous Backpack, £23.93, Etsy

If your teen wants to make the ultimate statement, this rose gold backpack has it all; pockets aplenty, a wipe down surface and a super cool shine.

House of Holland Backpack, £31, ASOS

