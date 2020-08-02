Coleen Rooney shared rare photo with husband Wayne during lockdown holiday The mum-of-four shared the sweet picture on Instagram

Coleen Rooney shared a gorgeous new holiday photo with her husband Wayne to Instagram at the weekend. The couple sat at a dinner table in a restaurant with their heads close together and smiled at the camera, both looking happy and sunkissed.

Wayne kept his look casual in a black polo shirt while Coleen wore a blue off-the-shoulder top with white floral pattern. Perhaps most envy-inducing of all, the mum-of-four had a gorgeous looking cocktail in the table in front of her. The 34-year-old simply captioned the photo with two emojis: champagne glasses and a yellow heart.

The star's fans were quick to compliment the rare snapshot of the couple, writing: "Lovely photo [red heart emoji]," "Beautiful picture," and: "Wishing you all a lovely holiday x." The family is reportedly enjoying a summer break in Barbados, where they are soaking up the sun and seem to be having an incredible time.

Coleen and Wayne are parents to four boys: Kai, ten, Klay, seven, Kit, four, and two-year-old Cass. The doting mum shared a sweet photo posing with her oldest son to Instagram earlier in the week, which showed Coleen rocking a fresh-faced, makeup-free look while her son wore a Gucci cap to protect himself from the sun.

Coleen captioned the selfie: "My big cheeky boy," and many of her followers expressed that they couldn't believe how grown up Kai looked in the snapshot, commenting: "Wow he is very grown up," and: "They don't half grow up fast." A third added: "So grown up, all your kids are their dad's double."

Coleen and Wayne have been enjoying a holiday with their sons

Prior to lockdown restrictions easing, the family spent several months at their £6million Cheshire mansion, where they made the most of the time at home.

Back in May, Klay turned seven and his parents organised a very special birthday party, which saw them transform their sons' playroom for the occasion, adding balloons spelling out Klay's name and age as well as life-sized cardboard cutouts of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and John Cena. Impressive!

