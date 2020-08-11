Emma Roberts shares rare photo amid pregnancy news It will be the first child for the star and her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund

Emma Roberts’ mum recently revealed her daughter’s pregnancy news, and now the American Horror Story star has got fans excited with her latest social media snap.

Emma, 29 - who is the niece of Julia Roberts - has been a little Instagram shy since her mother, Kelly Cunningham, confirmed she was expecting her first child with Troy actor, Garrett Hedlund, 35.

But she certainly hasn’t disappeared from the limelight altogether, and let fans know what she had been up to in the wake of her pregnancy news. It turns out she’s been busy…reading.

Emma posted a photo of herself wearing big, dark sunglasses, peeking out from behind a book. She captioned the snap: "Loving #luster. Are you? @belletrist."

The novel she was reading follows a Black, twenty-something woman who falls for a white man in his forties, who is in an open marriage. Her choice of literature got a huge thumbs up from her followers, who gushed about the novel by Ravel Leilani too.

Emma kept her tummy out of shot, but some fans couldn’t resist asking about the baby and requested she show them her belly.

Emma relaxed with a good book

It was a series of Instagram comments shared by her mum which seemingly confirmed Emma’s baby news.

Kelly was congratulated on the pregnancy, that had been reported by Us Weekly in June, and confirmed it by writing: "Thank you so much! Very excited." When another asked if Emma was pregnant, she wrote back: "Yes!!"

Soon after Kelly, not surprisingly, deleted her Instagram page.

Emma dotes on a friend's baby

Emma and Garrett have been dating since March 2019 after she moved on from her on/off fiancé Evan Peters, following seven years together.

Garrett had been dating Kirsten Dunst for four years, until their breakup in 2016.

The expectant parents have done their best to keep a low profile since they were first linked, and now it looks like they have even more reason to do so.

