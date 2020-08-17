Katy Perry shares a 'sneak peek' of her baby girl's nursery The singer is expecting her first baby with Orlando Bloom

The countdown is on until the arrival of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's baby. And on Sunday, the pregnant star had a treat in store for fans as she shared a 'sneak peek' of her daughter's nursery during her weekly live stream. "I'm going to show you my baby room," Katy, 35, explained as she panned over some "little clothes" hanging on hooks on the wall.

MORE: Everything you need to know about Katy Perry's baby – from names to due date

Katy Perry showing the room she has prepared for her future baby is the best thing you'll see today 🥺💗🤰🏼pic.twitter.com/DeY3hFECXy — PERRYLEGION (@perrylegion) August 16, 2020

WATCH: Katy Perry shares 'sneak peek' of her baby's nursery

"And then I have, like, a little pink room," the star continued as she showed off her baby's pink crib and matching mobile. The crib is set up by a large window, dressed with lavender curtains, while the light fixtures on the wall create a soft lit effect that Katy said she "loves so much". The nursery's walls have been painted a bubblegum pink.

MORE: Orlando Bloom reveals son Flynn's reaction to his and Katy Perry's baby news

"This is my little chair," the singer continued as she focused on a light pink recliner, which had a white blanket on the headrest. She then gave fans a look at her baby's changing area, featuring a full length mirror, a changing mat and numerous nappy supplies. Before wrapping up her video, Katy swept the camera across the while room as she playfully made some weeping sounds.

Katy and Orlando have been engaged since 14 February 2019

Katy and Orlando announced their baby news in March, revealing that their firstborn was due "in the summer". The California Girls hitmaker hasn't disclosed a specific date, preferring to keep the information private, but alluded to the fact she was due in August after sharing information about her new album on Instagram.

MORE: Katy Perry opens up about sweet relationship with Orlando Bloom's son Flynn

She wrote: "Due to unavoidable production delays, my album #SMILE will now be released weeks later on 28 August. To make this up to you, starting this Sunday (Aug 2) and until the album drops (or until #Babycat whichever comes first)."

Orlando is already a father to son Flynn

The little girl is Orlando's second child. And the Hollywood actor's son Flynn, nine, who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, can't wait to have a little sister. In an interview published in HELLO! magazine in August, the doting dad opened up about his son's reaction to their baby news.

He said: "Flynn couldn't be more excited to be getting a little sister – he's already got two brothers from Miranda [Kerr]. So although the circumstances are definitely unusual, this is a wonderful time for us."