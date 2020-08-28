James and Ola Jordan are bittersweet about baby Ella's new milestone The former Strictly stars welcomed their first child in February

It was a bittersweet celebration for James and Ola Jordan on Friday as they marked their daughter Ella's six-month birthday by leaving her for the very first time.

Ola, who gave birth in February, marked her daughter's special day on Instagram, sharing an adorable image of the tot gazing into space.

She captioned the snap: "My beautiful munchkin is 6 months already," followed by a red heart emoji.

Fans and famous friends were quick to comment on the snap, with many agreeing that Ella is the spitting image of her famous mum. Ruth Langsford was among the first to comment, writing: "She’s SO like you Ola! Beautiful."

Another said: "Mummy's double." A third added: "She is the image of her mummy." While a fourth wrote: "Wow she is so beautiful and she looks just like you."

Ella Jordan is the spitting image of her famous mum

Sadly for the former Strictly stars, they were forced to spend around six hours apart from their daughter as they headed back to work for the first time since lockdown restrictions eased.

Speaking in their HELLO! parenting column this week, James said: "Today she is six months old and also the first day we're leaving her alone."Not alone," Ola corrected. "She's being looked after by my cousin. We're doing some work in London, filming, so we're leaving her for about six hours."

Baby Ella was looked after by Ola's cousin as the pair did some filming in London

She continued: "I feel so strange to be honest, I'm having anxiety! I was feeling like this yesterday and I never thought I'd feel like this."

James agreed, adding: "Before we had children, we always said we don't understand why people worry. If you trust the person that you're leaving them with it shouldn't be a problem - but it's just different when you have your own child!

"When you leave them for the first time it's quite a big thing really! There might be people out there that think we're stupid for feeling like this, but I think anyone who has children, when you do it for the first time, it is a big deal."

