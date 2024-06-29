Olly Murs is such a doting dad as he embraces new 'era' on joyous first with baby daughter

Olly Murs has embraced being a dad to his baby girl, Madison, and the star was on full dad duty over the weekend as he headed on his first family holiday with his young girl in tow.

Taking to Instagram, the Troublemaker singer shared a selection of photos from the family's vacation, including one where he sweetly cradled his two-month-old daughter with his wife Amelia Tank standing behind him. While Amelia sweetly hugged her beloved, Olly couldn't keep his eyes off Madison.

Their bond was on further display as the former X Factor star carried Madison around in a baby grow, even humming 'A sailor went to sea, sea, sea' as he gently rocked her.

The final photo revealed that the family-of-three had decided to travel to Cornwall for their trip, as they enjoyed time in the seaside village of Polzeath.

The 40-year-old couldn't contain his excitement in his caption, as he enthused: "I'm in my dad era and tell ya what.. couldn’t be happier! Happy first holiday with our lil Mads."

Olly clearly cherished the time with his newborn and days after her birth in April, he opened up about his heartbreak of missing some of her early days as he toured the nation with Take That.

The Heart Skips a Beat singer was seen on stage holding a bunny stuffed animal close to his heart, looking touched having been gifted the toy by a fan. "Aww you guys. Madi will love it," penned Olly with pink love heart emojis.

His bodybuilder wife Amelia has paid tribute to her husband as she looks after their daughter in his absence. Captioning a video of Olly on stage, the new mum wrote: "I've just been sat feeding our baby Madi and then we see this post. She doesn't even know she's got a super Daddy yet. We are both missing you very much but so proud of you @ollymurs."

Speaking about his young girl at his first gig after her birth, Olly said: "I'm going to try and not get emotional. Little Madison is doing really well.

"She's at home with my lovely wife and it's a real honour to be here. I wasn't going to leave you guys hanging tonight, I'll rush home to see the baby."