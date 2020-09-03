We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan stunned fans back in July when she launched her summer collection for Very – but in the blink of an eye, most of her gorgeous dresses sold out.

But we've got some good news because her popular 'Halter Neck Midi Dress' is finally back in stock!

While the temperature may be dropping, it doesn't mean you can't still snap up the multi-coloured frock for those last-minute holidays, and its classic floaty midi skirt and rainbow colourway means it will still look good next summer.

Each brightly-coloured panel on the dress features an all-over leopard print design and the matching fabric belt will cinch you in at the waist for added definition.

Halter Neck Midi Dress, £50, Very

If you love the vivid colours but want a style you can wear now to brighten up the colder days, then Boden has a similar gorgeous frock for just £70 in the sale.

The 'Mila Midi Dress' features statement-making colourful stripes, on-trend puffed sleeves and an eye-catching contrast bow at the crew neckline.

Mila Midi Dress, £70, Boden

Due to lockdown, Michelle was unable to take part in a photoshoot to show off her fashion line at the time, so she got creative and posed in her dresses in her beautiful garden at home – with a few cameos from her adorable pet dogs.

Speaking in a video on Very's Instagram Story at the time, she said: "Hi guys, I hope you're all keeping well at the moment. I'm actually doing a home photoshoot. Missing the glam team, but you know I think I did an all right job!"

She added: "I know it's going to be a long time until we can get on a beach, but this collection is perfect for when it's sunny - you can take the dogs out for a walk, have a family barbeque or just go and meet a mate in the park. It's so versatile and it's so summery, it's so bright and fresh – I just really hope you like it."

