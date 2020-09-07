10 best advent calendars for kids: Disney, Lego, chocolate and more options to get children excited

Summer is rolling into autumn and before we know it, the festive season will be upon us. Maybe you’ve even started to think about the kids' Christmas presents and how you'll all decorate the tree this year – but whatever you do, don’t forget about their advent calendars! The anticipation and build-up to the special visit from Santa is almost as magic as the big day itself, and opening a new window and getting a treat as you count down the days just adds to the magic.

Advent calendars have come a long way since the cardboard versions which only revealed a picture that they had back when we were kids. These days you can get Lego kits, Disney books and Kinder Surprise eggs. We’ve gathered the best together and there’s something for everyone, whether you’re after something for a toddler who’s crazy about cars or a mini Star Wars fanatic. The more popular advent calendars often sell out – so it's a good idea to get in there and order them early.

Ages: 3+

Fans of the famous pig will love this advent calendar. There’s a new toy for each day of December which they can add to the snowy scene backdrop the calendar opens out into.

Peppa Pig advent calendar, £20, Selfridges

Ages: 3+

Got a little car enthusiast in the family? John Lewis’ city vehicles calendar will help them speed into the festive season with a four-wheeled toy treat each day – including everything from police cars to double-decker buses.

City vehicles and accessories advent calendar, £24, John Lewis

Ages: 6+

This toy-a-day calendar gives Harry Potter fans a magical build up to Christmas – it includes 24 mini builds of all the main characters and objects kids will recognise from the movies. By the time every door is open, they’ll have everything they need to recreate a magical Yule Ball at Hogwarts.

Lego Harry Potter advent calendar, £24.99, Amazon

Ages: 6+

If you have a jedi in training at home, then definitely snap up Lego’s 2020 Star Wars calendar – it has a habit of selling out. There’s a new figure or mini build each day – and a Lego first, Darth Vader wearing a Christmas jumper!

Lego Star Wars advent calendar, £24.99, Amazon

Ages 5+

You get more for your money with this one – there are a total of 50 surprises to discover behind the 24 windows including 10 Hatchimals collectibles, 12 accessories, five paper crafts, five bows, five nests, four tiny presents and four sticker sheets.

Hachimals CollEGGtibles advent calendar, £22.89, Amazon

Ages 6+

One for the superhero fans! There are 24 Funko Pocket Pop figures from the Marvel universe, including Iron Man, Captain America and Hulk. Funko also has calendars themed around Harry Potter, The Nightmare Before Christmas and Fortnite if Marvel’s not your little one’s thing.

Funko Marvel advent Calendar, £34.99, Amazon

Ages: 3+

Currently available on pre-order, Kinder Surprise’s egg-shaped calendar is one of the most popular chocolate options for children. In 24 exciting days, little ones will open 11 Kinder Surprise Eggs 16 Kinder Chocolate Happy treats and five hollow chocolate figures. A delicious countdown to the big day!

Kinder egg surprise and friends, £25.15, Amazon

Ages: suitable for all ages

This one was quick to sell out last year, so don’t wait too long if you want to snap one up for your little Disney fans at home. There’s an individually-wrapped storybook to open each day featuring the beloved Franchise’s classic characters, including Mickey, Woody, Belle, Olaf and more taking part in page after page of Christmas adventures. There’s also a storybook advent calendar exclusively about Frozen up for grabs

Disney storybook advent calendar, £12, Amazon

Ages: 4+

Old McDonald can eat his heart out – this cute calendar is a dream for farm fans, with 84 pieces in total behind the 24 doors including piggies, cows, a hutch for the rabbits, chickens, a farmer to sow the seeds… Might not be very Chrismassy, but there’s hours of animal fun to be had.

Playmobile farmyard advent calendar, £25, Selfridges

Ages: 3+

This tasty advent calendar brings together Haribo favourites and seasonal mini bags and themed jellies. Look out for Santa’s boot, a red-hatted reindeer and gold star topped Christmas tree!

Haribo advent calendar, £9.99, Amazon

