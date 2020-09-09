Marvin Humes shares heart-melting snap as he kisses daughter ahead of huge milestone The star and his wife Rochelle Humes are doting parents

Marvin Humes posted the sweetest behind-the-scenes photo on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, the dad-of-two uploaded an adorable snapshot of his youngest daughter Valentina.

The picture showed the three-year-old sitting in her car seat, with her seatbelt on and clutching a water bottle.

She wore a sweet white-and-blue print top and matching scrunchie with a cosy dark blue puffer jacket, and her dad leaned in to give his daughter an affectionate peck.

The former JLS singer captioned the image: "Off Valle goes to school! Both girls finally back and already missing them... they’ve both taken it in their stride amongst all the madness… long may that continue... proud of them [red heart emoji]."

Marvin's fans were touched by the sweet image and his clear love for his children, with one commenting: "Crying… the cutest girls ever."

Others added: "Beautiful photo. Well done to them both xx," and: "That’s beautiful, hope her first day back at school goes really well for her."

Marvin shared an adorable photo with daughter Valentina

Another of the star's followers shared their own experience of children taking the return to school in their stride.

She wrote: "Gorgeous girl! hope they are both loving it! Kids seem to be taking it like it’s nothing, my little girl went to reception Tuesday and strolled in like she’d been doing it years."

Marvin shares two daughters with his wife, Rochelle Humes: Valentina, and Alaia-Mai, who is seven.

The couple, who tied the knot back in 2012, are expecting their third child, a son due in October.

Marvin's family will be expanding next month

Last month, Rochelle revealed in the pages of HELLO! magazine that she had struggled with morning sickness at the start of her pregnancy.

The mum-of-two said: "I had quite bad morning sickness in lockdown and throwing up and having two kids off school wasn't ideal."

She also revealed that her daughters are "so excited" about the new arrival. "They keep saying: 'What's my baby brother doing now?' And I just say: 'Still in my belly.'" Aww!

