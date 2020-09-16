The best cool cheap toys for Christmas 2020: Top deals to get right now

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We don't want to alarm you, but Christmas is almost upon us - that's right, it's exactly 100 days until the big day. Scary, we know. If you're looking to begin your gift shopping, may we suggest you start with the kids' toys? Let's face it, no one wants to see disappointed faces after Santa's been and gone! We've shopped around for the best toy deals that are around right now. Grab a bargain and shop the best toys for kids. Whether they're into Lego, Paw Patrol, L.O.L. Surprise!

Get ready to shop our favourite cheap kids' toys for Christmas...

Jaques of London wooden toys carpark, was £21.99, now £16.41, Amazon

This wooden car park game is ideal for kids. Race the toy cars down speedy ramps or push them along the swirly racetrack.

Uno card game, was £6.99, now £4.48, Amazon

This is a classic card game for kids matching colours and numbers. Hours of fun!

Aquadoodle, was £22.99, now £16.99, Amazon

Playtime but without any mess on the walls - it's a win-win. The perfect gift for a toddler.

GEEKERA dinosaur track, was £29.92, now £18.61, Amazon

This dinosaur tracks toy race car playset will help children to explore Jurassic Country with an all-inclusive toy race track set.

PAW Patrol Ready, Race, Rescue vehicle, was £39.99, now £25, Amazon

Ideal for kids aged 3 and over. Go on speed adventures with the PAW Patrol pups and their Ready, Race, Rescue Mobile Pit Stop Team Vehicle.

PAW Patrol gift set, was £19.99, now £15, Amazon

The Kitty Catastrophe Figure Gift Set is a great gift for PAW Patrol fans aged 3 and up. Let them create their own PAW Patrol stories right out of the box.

Lego Marvel motorcycle toy, was £19.99, now £15.99, Amazon

Who wouldn't want to recreate exciting scenes from the Marvel Avengers movies?

L.O.L. Surprise! Collectable fashion dolls, was £28.28, now £11, Amazon

So much fun to be had! Unwrap each layer for hints at which sparkly doll you’re going to get. Each L.O.L. surprise lights Glitter doll is a totally new character with stunning glitter details.

Lego brick box, was £39.99, now £29.99, Amazon

For any Lego buffs, this box of treats contains 790 pieces, including eight different types of windows and doors with eight different frames. Phew!

Monopoly junior game, was £16.99, now £12.95, Amazon

While the adults will be heading to jail before passing go, the kids can be on the other table having fun with their own Monopoly game. With child-friendly spaces in Monopoly Town such as the Ice Cream Parlour, the Skate Park and the Zoo, you buy up properties, collect rent and discover your fortune.

