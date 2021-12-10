25 best gifts for grandchildren from grandparents this Christmas

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Children grow up far too fast these days, so for grandparents stuck on what to buy their grandchildren for Christmas, we have you covered.

RELATED: 18 cool & unique gift ideas for kids this Christmas

While some may be into toys, others may be into arts and crafts, new gadgets, or more high-tech equipment so they’re the cool one at school with the latest iPhone. However, others may be getting into beauty and trying new make-up or hair tools. But for some, a sentimental gift like a keepsake will be something they will cherish forever more.

Sentimental gifts from grandma

Personalised Kids Jigsaws, £9.99, Boots

Kids love nothing more than playing games, especially over Christmas. To add a little cheesy twist to your gift you can personalise the puzzle with either a sweet photo of you with your grandchild, or their pet, so they can remember you - always.

Grandma And Grandchild Cooking Apron Set, £35, NotOnTheHighstreet

Everyone loves baking with their granny, and to make those baking moments even more special, why not co-ordinate in matching personalised pinnies?

JETTOP Granddaughter Gifts Granddaughter Keyring Gifts, £8.99, Amazon

There is something about personalised gifts, or presents with a sentimental phrase on that just pulls at our heart strings. This will do exactly that, no matter how young or old your grandchild is.

Sentimental gifts from grandad

I Love My Grandad Board Book, £5.99, Amazon

Just a subtle hint.

Grandparents Multi Photo Bauble, £12.99, Funky Pigeon.com

Kickstart a tradition of new bauble every Christmas, or send one giant bauble, so your grandchild can spend the Yuletide with you every year.

MORE: 12 Game changer gifts for new mums this Christmas

RELATED: 87 Top Toys for Christmas 2021

Grandparent gifts for babies

Ocarro 8 Piece Bundle Including Car Seat, £799.99 (Was £1339.99), Very

For some it is tradition for the grandparents to take some of the load off new parents by buying, or contributing to a big-ticket item when a new baby is on the way, which could be a cot, a car seat, or pram.

This bundle includes the carrycot, car seat, as well as the chassis you can attach the car seat to.

Letters to My Grandchild: Write Now. Read Later. Treasure Forever, £10.78, Amazon

Your grandchild may not be able to read just yet, but, best believe they will treasure these handwritten notes for years to come.

Bath Time Gift Set, £60,​​​​​​ The White Company

Simply adorable. Does it come with a side of baby cuddles too?

3pc Cotton Rich Elf Outfit , £15,​​​​​​ M&S

No Christmas is complete without dressing up the little ones in the family to resemble festive characters.

Children’s Globe three-dimensional puzzle 108 pieces, £20, Selfridges

For those who want to kickstart their grandchildren’s education, or help them on their way, this puzzle globe is a fun, yet educational gift to give. Not only does it teach you continents and countries, but also about the animals and oceans around the world.

LEGO Classic 11015 Around the World, £33.49, John Lewis & Partners

Lego is always a firm favourite, in every household and for any age. Whether you’re a child getting into Lego, or think your little relative may even turn into a collector when they’re older.

Barbie Estate Dolls House and 3 Dolls, £67.49 (Was £135), £33.49, Argos

We’ve all been a fan of Barbie dolls, it’s a Christmas must to add to the collection.

The Stormwear™ Longline Padded Coat, £44, M&S

No Christmas is complete with a new puffer jacket to see you through the remaining winter months, and this M&S design is durable enough to see your grandchild through all the elements.

It is suitable to 6 to 16 year olds, so if you have a number of grandkids, this is one to stock up on so no one feels left out.

Indi Balance Bike, £25 (Was £30), Halfords

For the little ones who love nothing more than being active, this training bike could be a great way to teach toddlers how to ride a bicycle, before they progress up the ranks to stabilisers, and big bikes.

RELATED: The 63 coolest Christmas gift ideas for tricky teenagers

MORE: 14 cool tech gifts for kids and tweens this Christmas

Grandparent gifts for teen grandkids

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera with Built-In Flash & Hand Strap, £59, John Lewis & Partners

Instax cameras are all the craze - plus you can even be a part of the memories they capture in a snapshot.

GHD ORIGINAL IV HAIR STRAIGHTENER, £109, GHD

Safe to say a pair of straighteners, or hair tools, are high on every teenager's Christmas list. Well, they were on ours at 13.

60 minute Young Driver Experience, £79.99, Virgin Experience Days

Kickstart your grandchild’s driving experience with this hour-long driving experience in a Vauxhall Corsa to get them used to driving on the road.

Remember: The sooner they pass, the more errands they can run for you.

Lynx Africa Retro Wash Bag Gift Set, £12, Boots

It’s a classic for teenage boys - need we say more?

Samsung Galaxy A03s, £139, Currys

Buying your grandchild their first phone will go score you major brownie points this Christmas.

Iridescent Dry Erase Board Weekly Planner, £7.50,​​​​​​​ Oliver Bonas

You’ve probably heard from their parents they may be forgetting to do their homework, but this will help to give them a nudge - and a hint that you're on to them.

MORE: 40 best Christmas gift ideas for men: From grooming products to new gadgets

RELATED: 40+ Best Christmas gift ideas for women 2021: Gorgeous gifts for her

Grandparent gifts for adult grandkids

Sapphire Choker, £65,​​​​​​​ Meruji

While some grandparents may be fortunate enough to pass down their own jewellery as a keepsake, others may not, but a bejewelled accessory will always go down a storm.

Buying rings can be difficult, which is why a necklace, which can be worn on its own as a statement piece, or layered with other pendants, makes this a must-have all grandchildren will appreciate, no matter what age.

The Skincare Edit, £42,​​​​​​​ Glossier

Impress your grandchildren with a Glossier skincare bundle, to remind them you can still be "down with the kids".

This cruelty-free beauty brand is hugely popular, and this kit, which comes complete with Glossier’s signature Milky Jelly Cleanser, Super Bounce serum, Priming Moisturizer Rich, Balm Dotcom (in Original and Rose), and highlighting Futuredew oil, means they can enjoy a pamper over Christmas too - technically, it’s two gifts in one.

Cotton Rich Half Zip Jumper, £25, M&S

Whether your grandchild is in their 20s, 30s, 40s or 50s, a smart half-zip jumper, which delivers on being stylish, practical and comfortable, as well as affordable, will put a smile on their face.

Apple HomePod mini Smart Speaker, £89,​​​​​​​ John Lewis & Partners

Movie buffs or music fanatics, these high-tech speakers will not only leave your home looking swish and modern, but deliver on clear sound quality too.

Roberts Rambler BT Stereo DAB/DAB+/FM Bluetooth Digital Radio, £149.99,​​​​​​​ John Lewis & Partners

What could be better than singing along to the radio, while in the kitchen cooking on a Sunday afternoon? A tradition grandparents may have done, and one you can subtly pass down to your grandchildren, and even their partners, or families.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.