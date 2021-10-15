Christmas Eve box ideas for kids and adults this festive season

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's beginning to look a lot like we can start getting excited about Christmas. Now we're well into October, our attention has turned to Christmas shopping and holiday traditions. Looking to make the festive season even more magical for your family? Try a Christmas Eve box to make the night before the big day extra special and exciting.

RELATED: 12 Cool & unique gift ideas for kids this Christmas

MORE: 67 top toys for Christmas 2021: The most popular gifts that will be on Santa's wish lists

What are Christmas Eve boxes?

Believed to have originated from the German tradition of opening presents on Christmas Eve, it's now become popular in the US and UK to get into the festive spirit early with a box of treats. It's usually small gifts given on 24th December.

Often gifted together in a personalised box or crate, you could make your own by upcycling something you already have, or alternatively, there are lots of options from the likes of NotOnTheHighStreet and Etsy which can then be used year after year.

Personalised Christmas Eve box, from £29.35/$35.69, Etsy

North Pole mail wooden Christmas Eve box, £27/$38.28, NotOnTheHighStreet

Personalised Christmas Eve crate, £14/$20, Etsy

North Pole personalised Christmas Eve box, £39.50/$56, NotOnTheHighStreet

Personalised Christmas Eve box bags, £11.50/$16.30, NotOnTheHighStreet

Christmas Eve box ideas: What do you put in Christmas Eve boxes for kids?

Christmas fluffy socks (5 pack), £21/$36, Boden

We all love a pair of fluffy Christmas slipper socks. This pack includes five festive designs to keep everyone happy.

Personalised Christmas family storybook, £30, NotOnTheHighStreet

A personalised story, where your little ones are the main characters, will get them so excited for the big day. This beautifully illustrated book tells the story of Santa as he makes his way across the world delivering presents on Christmas Eve.

Kids' checked family pyjama set, from £13, Marks & Spencer

These Christmas PJs from M&S are made from cosy brushed cotton. Available for ages 1-16, so the kids can all match!

Traditional gingerbread house kit, £12.99, Lakeland

This traditional gingerbread house kit includes pre-baked shapes, icing, chocolate buttons and sweets to make the most amazing centrepiece which will stay fresh all the way until 2022.

Milk chocolate Santa lick, £2/$5 each, Hotel Chocolat

A chocolate Santa lolly from Hotel Chocolat is the perfect last sweet treat before Christmas morning.

Aurora World eco nation penguin, £12.99, John Lewis

How about a new teddy for little ones to take to bed on Christmas Eve? This adorable penguin has been made from recycled plastics, but you can't tell, he's super soft.

MORE: 11 beautiful sustainable and eco-friendly presents you'll actually want to gift this Christmas

Christmas Eve box ideas: What do you put in Christmas Eve boxes for adults?

Festive deliciously decadent hot chocolate, £8.99/$12, Selfridges

What could be better than snuggling down in front of a roaring fire with a hot chocolate on Christmas Eve? These House of Dorchester hot chocolate flakes create the most deliciously decadent drink.

Moët & Chandon 200ml, £15.99/$19, Selfridges

Or if Christmas Eve champagne is more their kind of thing, you can't go wrong with a mini bottle of Moet.

Winter botanical candle, £28/$34, The White Company

The White Company's 'Winter' scent is now synonymous with Christmas. It's a magical combination of spicy cinnamon, rich warming clove and fresh zesty orange.

Moon & star ceramic mug, £14, Oliver Bonas

This gorgeous ceramic mug from Oliver Bonas is suitably festive for Christmas Eve, but we have no doubt they'll use it all year round.

Maya slipper boots, £27.50/$42, FatFace

Nothing beats a new pair of fluffy slippers. These slipper boots have a festive feel which makes them perfect for those days between Christmas Eve and New Year.

Fantastically fizzy bath collection, £40, Marks & Spencer

These festive bath bombs from M&S will make for a very dreamy Christmas Eve soak.

MORE: 53 best beauty advent calendars you can shop now for Christmas 2021

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.