14 best last-minute Christmas stocking fillers for kids for under £10

It’s just days before Christmas, and if you’re looking for the best last-minute stocking fillers for kids that will be delivered by 25 December, we’ve come to the rescue. Whether you’re just putting the final touches on wrapping up your gift list before the big day, or you’re only getting started hunting for last-minute Christmas gifts (no judging here!), this gift guide of some of the best stocking fillers for girls and boys that you can shop right now will definitely be of help.

What to put in as stocking fillers for kids

Think about what the kid on your gift list loves – and then think small! If they love some of 2020's hottest toys, like LOL Surprise dolls, Disney or Paw Patrol, look for the smaller figures or accesories. If they love to play sport, go for stocking fillers related to their favourite teams – like stationery, hats or gloves – or the smaller sized equipment, like mini footballs, so they can play their fave sport. This year, a popular stocking filler is fun face masks emblazoned with kids' favourite characters and themes. Pretty much anything goes, as long as it fits in their stocking and, generally, is at a reasonable price point. We've kept our list under £10.

We’ve included the last-minute delivery dates for gifts to arrive before Christmas. But with complicated delivery this year, with volume and COVID-related delays for many retailers, nothing is guaranteed – it's best to get shopping ASAP!

Shop the best last-minute stocking fillers for kids under £10

At Amazon, you'll find lots of cool stocking fillers for kids – below are two of our top picks. Keep in mind that you’ll generally have to shop by 22 December for Christmas delivery.

Dmazing LED light-up gloves, £9.99, Amazon

Barbie Skipper Babysitters Inc Doll and Accessories, £10, Amazon

We've chosen just two, but you can also take a peek at Marks & Spencer’s own selection of great stocking fillers for kids. It’s getting late for standard delivery at M&S and you can get next day delivery for £4.99 up until 23 December – but if you really need that gift to arrive on time, shop as early as possible.

5 Pack Kids' Percy Pig Face Coverings, £9.50, Marks & Spencer

Kids' Crochet Digger Winter Hat, £9, Marks & Spencer

Shop Argos’ stocking filler ideas for boys and girls – there’s also a 2 for £15 deal on! Place your order by Tuesday 22 December for gifts to arrive by Christmas Eve.

Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Phone, £8, Argos

Hot Wheels Car - 9 Pack Assortment, £10, Argos

The Disney Store is having a sitewide 25% off sale, and this includes some great stocking fillers. Place your order by Sunday 20 December for standard delivery, or you have until 22 December at 12pm for express.

Cinderella Mini Playset, £10, The Disney Store

Avengers Water Bottle, £7.50, The Disney Store

John Lewis’ stocking fillers for boys and girls start at just around £4 – we’ve picked two of our favourites. For Christmas standard delivery, you just have until 7pm 18 December – but next-day delivery will be available until 22 December for a Christmas arrival.

Rubik's Cube, £9, John Lewis

Rachel Ellen Unicorn Secret Diary, £7.50, John Lewis

Smyths Toys has a great range of toy stocking fillers, and even a special section on the site for cool stocking fillers for young gamers. If you want Christmas delivery, though, order by Sunday 20 December at the latest.

PAW Patrol Tracker’s Jungle Cruiser Vehicle with Collectible Figure, £9.99, Smyths Toys

L.O.L. Surprise! Remix Pets Assortment, was £11.99 NOW £9.99, Smyths Toys

For the sport-mad boy or girl in your life, check out these sporty stocking fillers from Sports Direct they’ll definitely love. To get these gifts in time for Christmas, order with standard before 20 December, or by 6pm Tuesday 22 December for express delivery before 25th December.

Team Starter Stationery Set, more teams available, £4, Sports Direct

Instant table tennis, was £15.99 NOW £9.99, Sports Direct

