Michael Sheen responds to claims he wasn't single when he met pregnant girlfriend Anna Lundberg

Michael Sheen has responded to claims that he wasn't single when he met his current girlfriend Anna Lundberg. The 50-year-old actor, who is expecting his first child with the Swedish actress, 25, hit back at rumours that claimed he was still in a relationship with comedian Aisling Bea when he first got together with Anna.

Taking to Twitter, Michael – who already has 20-year-old daughter Lily Mo Sheen with his former partner Kate Beckinsale – said: "Wouldn't normally respond to this kind of thing but for the sake of people I love and who have more important things to focus on right now - I was single from the beginning of last summer until I met my partner Anna who is now going to have our baby. Just for the record. Thanks."

Wouldn’t normally respond to this kind of thing but for the sake of people I love and who have more important things to focus on right now - I was single from the beginning of last summer until I met my partner Anna who is now going to have our baby. Just for the record. Thanks. — michael sheen (@michaelsheen) August 17, 2019

Michael confirmed in July that he and Anna were expecting their first child, just one day after confirming that they were indeed a couple after they were pictured together at the premiere of his TV show Good Omens in May. Taking to Twitter he wrote: "Very happy to let everyone know that my partner Anna and I are expecting a little angel of our own. (Just to be clear - we’re having a baby!)."

Michael and Anna confirmed their relationship in July

Michael previously admitted that being a parent is the "most challenging" yet rewarding job he has ever done. "I think being a parent is the most challenging thing you do. That's why we're here. It's at the heart of what it is to be a human being. It's the ultimate experience because it questions everything about who you are. But it's difficult. My job takes me away from my daughter, Lily a lot, so when I am with her the time is really important," he told the Guardian in 2010.

