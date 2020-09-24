David Schwimmer's daughter Cleo looks just like him! PHOTO Ex Zoe Buckman shared a rare snapshot on Instagram

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree! David Schwimmer's little girl Cleo is growing up fast – and she bears a striking resemblance to her famous father.

David's ex-wife, British artist Zoe Buckman, shared a rare photo of their nine-year-old on Instagram, and fans were immediately taken with the striking photo. Cleo can be seen stood against a wall, holding a face mask, and wearing a pretty white dress.

WATCH: David Schwimmer's daughter dances with mum in sweet video

Her hair is styled in a short crop: back in June, she decided to ditch her long brown locks in favour of a shaved head.

At the time, Zoe shared three photos of her daughter; two post-cut looks and one showing Cleo flashing a big smile as her mum took an electric shaver to her head.

Zoe Buckman has shared a striking new photo of daughter Cleo

"The world is saying '[burn] it down and rebuild' and the babies are listening," Zoe wrote. "I see how kids today challenge norms and standards in a way that we didn't, and that, amongst other things, gives me hope!"

David, 53, and Zoe, 35, married in 2010, having reportedly first met in London in 2007. They went on to welcome Cleo in May 2011, before deciding to separate in 2017.

The nine-year-old decided to shave her head back in June

In a joint statement released in April of that year, the couple confirmed: "It is with great love, respect and friendship that we have decided to take some time apart while we determine the future of our relationship.

"Our priority is, of course, our daughter's happiness and wellbeing during this challenging time, and so we ask for your support and respect for our privacy as we continue to raise her together and navigate this new chapter for our family," the statement continued.

David and Zoe welcomed Cleo in May 2011

Meanwhile, David is set to reunite with his Friends co-stars in the near future, following confirmation of a reunion. Unfortunately for fans, the unscripted special has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was originally set to be filmed in March, and was later pushed to May.

"Now, there's no set date," Jennifer Aniston previously told Deadline: "Unfortunately, it's very sad that we had to move it again. It was, 'How do we do this with live audiences?' This is not a safe time. Period. That's the bottom line. It's not a safe time to do it."