13 best gifts for students starting university in 2024

The new university term is about to start, and whether the student in your life is flying the nest for the first time or returning for a new year, there's no better time than now to treat them to a fun and practical gift that will make their experience that bit easier.

From student cookbooks to hangover care packages and cosy blanket hoodies, scroll on to shop the edit of the best gifts for university students that they're guaranteed to love.

SQUIRREL_ANCHOR_LIST

What are the best brands for student gifts?



If you want to ensure your gift arrives on time before the student sets off on their new adventure, Amazon is the best option thanks to its super speedy delivery. Etsy and Not On The High Street are great options for personalised and unique gifts that can be treasured forever, while John Lewis, M&S are trusty brands for practical gifts that will see them through their university years.

How we chose the best gifts for university students

Price: We've selected a range of price points for our chosen gifts to suit all budgets.

We've selected a range of price points for our chosen gifts to suit all budgets. Practicality: While some of the gifts in the edit are more practical than others, all of the products listed will come in useful for students, and most will last way beyond their university years.

While some of the gifts in the edit are more practical than others, all of the products listed will come in useful for students, and most will last way beyond their university years. Trusted brands: All of the brands in the edit are ones that the HELLO! team swear by, so they should all be of good quality.

1/ 13 The Hungry Student Cookbook © Dunelm Written with students in mind, food and drink expert Charlotte Pike has filled her cookbook with over 150 easy and cheap recipes - so you can relax knowing they're not living only off microwave meals!



2/ 13 'So Proud Of You' Scented Candle © Etsy £11.90 AT ETSY Etsy's 'So Proud Of You' scented candle is the perfect celebratory gift. It can be customed with your chosen colour and scent with options including vanilla, lavender, and more, and the candle is perfectly packaged in a gift box with a set of matches.

3/ 13 Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser © Hotel Chocolat £99.95 AT HOTEL CHOCOLAT The ultimate gift for a student with a sweet tooth, the viral Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser is the gift that keeps on giving. Whipping up luxuriously smooth hot chocolates in seconds, its the gadget that they'll treasure forever. Choose milk chocolate, white chocolate, mocha and more sachets to enjoy in the machine.



4/ 13 Getting Personal Work Hard Dream Big Notebook © Getting Personal FROM £7.99 AT GETTING PERSONAL Nothing says starting a new chapter like a new notebook. Getting Personal's 'Work Hard Dream Big' lined notepad features a geometric design and a polka dot print cover that can be personalised with a name. It comes in A4 and A5 sizes with softback and hardback options.



5/ 13 Not On The High Street University Survival Kit © Not On The High Street Whether you're filling it with hangover remedies or practical essentials, Not On The High Street's 'University Survival Kit' tin is a great gift for students. It can be personalised with a name, university, and your chosen colour and the 16cm x 16cm size is ideal for storing away university must-haves.



6/ 13 The Little Botanical Succulent Plant Gang © The Little Botanical The Little Botanical's Plant Gang set comes with three succulents; a Mini Miranda, a Medium Crassula, and a Medium Haworthia Big Band – all of which come in stylish ceramic pots. The plants require very little care, so they can liven up even the most forgetful plant lover's uni room.

7/ 13 Menkind Lazy Man Frying Pan © Menkind This handy frying pan is a must for all lazy students. It has five compartments so you can throw everything in at once. It's non-stick and easy to clean, serving up the quickest and most efficient way to cook.

8/ 13 Not On The High Street Open When Envelopes © Not On The High Street A sentimental gift that can keep them close to you even when they're far away, these 'Open When' envelopes will make their day over and over. With 10 envelopes with different messages including 'Open When You Miss Home' and 'Open When You Need A Study Break', fill them with messages or gifts to give a special touch from home.

9/ 13 Trunk of Drunk Drinking Games © Amazon Drinking games are a must for breaking the ice with your flatmates during Fresher's week, and this set is filled with 12 of the best games to get the party going including Beer Pong, Never Have I Ever, and Flip Cup.



10/ 13 Dreams Luxury Fleece Heated Blanket © Dreams FROM £45 AT DREAMS Having an electric blanket on hand for the colder months is always a great idea. Dreams' snuggly fleece blanket is far more cost-efficient than cranking up the heating, and it's safe to use throughout the night. Complete with straps to attach to your mattress for cosy bedding, the home find will be an absolute game-changer during the cold evenings.



11/ 13 Amazon Padded Laptop Sleeve Practical and stylish, a laptop case is a must for students to keep their device safe as they carry it between classes. Amazon's stylish version features a padded design, with five sizes and three colours to choose from.

12/ 13 Biscuiteers Passed With Flying Colours Biscuits © Biscuiteers £39.95 AT BISCUITEERS The way to the heart is through the stomach, and this sweet gift will make any student's day. The beautifully presented biscuit tin is filled with nine exam-themed Biscuiteers chocolate biscuits and decorated with icing. Not only will they make a lovely gift, but they would be the perfect treat for an exam results party.