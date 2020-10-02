Matalan unveils this year's Alder Hey pyjamas and they are SO cute

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's finally here! The Matalan x Alder Hey 2020 campaign has just dropped and there are plenty of goodies ready to shop. Continuing to drive the message of #TogetherForAlderHey, 100 percent of all profits will go towards the Alder Hey Children's Hospital Charity, which seeks to transform the way mental health services are delivered to children.

This year's design features the iconic Alder Hey Oli The Elephant

Back by popular demand, this year's Matalan x Alder Hey pyjamas are printed with the iconic Alder Hey Oli The Elephant and a range of uplifting and positive words. As well as children's and adults PJs, there are also babygrows and dog pyjamas on offer. Clearly, a big hit with shoppers, the range has already completely sold out online, but that doesn't mean you can't shop the collection in your nearest Matalan store.

The adult pyjamas are priced at £12.50 and the children's set retails at £8.50. For just £5.50 you can shop the Alder Hey babygrow and at £2.50 PJ's for your pet.

An important cause, according to the brand:

"70% of young people with a mental health condition are currently missing out on vital mental health interventions at a sufficiently early age."

In effect, Matalan wants "to help Alder Hey raise an amazing £3m to get children access to the mental health support and treatment that they need when they need it."

100 percent of all profits will go towards the Alder Hey Children's Hospital Charity

Lydia, one of the 2020 campaign ambassadors said:

"I was really excited to be a part of this campaign to promote mental health well-being for children and young people and the services available here at Alder Hey. 'Never Give Up' stands out to me from this campaign, no matter how much you may be struggling - help is available. You are braver than you think, talk to someone and never give up."

