Hoda Kotb reveals adoption plans for baby no. 3 The star has two daughters

Hoda Kotb is a proud mum-of-two, but she's still got plenty more love to go around.

The Today with Hoda & Jenna host, 56, has opened up about plans to adopt a third child with fiancé Joel Schiffman and revealed she's said "yes" to the idea on numerous occasions.

"It's funny," she told People magazine. "I think to myself - and I've obviously had a conversation with Joel about it, many conversations - but I feel like, well, can we? Yes.

"Will our family be better with it? Yes. Do we have enough love in the house? Yes. All the answers seem to say yes."

But Hoda - who is a mum to daughters, Hope Catherine, 17 months, and Haley Joy, three - isn't rushing into anything, especially during the current coronavirus pandemic.

"I think then you just wait and see if it's meant to be for you. That's where we are on that.

"I feel like families come in so many different shapes and sizes and as long as there's lots of love, I think they'll endure. I'm just going to wait and see on that one."

Hoda and Joel are doting parents to their daughters

As for how motherhood has been during the COVID-19 lockdown when she’s been at home spending so much more time with her children?

"It's a different world," she told the publication. "I didn't know that I'd ever get this much time with my kids, and I've loved every second of it."

Hoda adores motherhood and often shares her joy with fans on social media. But she recently revealed she'd been devastated by a negative letter she received condemning her for being an older mother.

"I got a physical letter in the mail, a letter that came to my home address," she told her co-host Jenna Bush Hager. "A letter from a woman who wrote 'Who do you think you are having kids at that age?'

"I literally read it, and couldn't believe someone had actually written it and put a stamp on it and that it had arrived that way."

Hoda and Joel are considering a third child

"And it's funny because there were a bunch of letters together, some were from people wanting me to sign things for their kids, and I saw that one and literally tore it up."

The star has been very open about her journey to motherhood and the adoption process.

Hoda became a mum at 52, and revealed why the timing was right for her.

In an interview with Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski, she said: "That wisdom, patience, stuff we've learned along the way – I'm a better parent now than I ever would have been."

