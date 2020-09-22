Today's Hoda Kotb reveals devastating parent shaming letter she received The Today show host is a doting mum to daughter Hope Catherine and Haley Joy

Today show host Hoda Kotb is a doting mum to two young daughters, and regularly shares adorable photos of them on social media.

MORE: Hoda Kotb reveals upsetting news about her wedding

And while it is clear to everyone that the TV journalist is a brilliant mum, that didn't stop one naysayer trying to make Hoda feel bad about having children later in life.

During a segment on parenting shame on Today with Hoda & Jenna, the star swapped tales with Jenna Bush Hager, revealing a devastating letter she had received that was incredibly unkind.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Hoda Kotb reveals how she was parent shamed in the worst way possible

She said: "I got a physical letter in the mail, a letter that came to my home address. A letter from a woman who wrote 'Who do you think you are having kids at that age?'

"I literally read it, and couldn't believe someone had actually written it and put a stamp on it and that it had arrived that way.

MORE: Hoda Kotb recalls emotional encounter that changed her life

READ: Hoda Kotb shares stunning photo from special wedding

The Today show host is a doting mum to daughters Haley and Hope

"And it's funny because there were a bunch of letters together, some were from people wanting me to sign things for their kids, and I saw that one and literally tore it up.

"But I felt horrible in that moment because there is something that bothers you inside about that.

MORE: Inside Hoda Kotb's jaw-dropping garden in New York

"And then I thought, who would take a piece of paper and write like that, and go to the trouble of going to mail it?"

Hoda's fiancé Joel Shiffman with Haley and Hope

Jenna looked on horrified, and told Hoda: "Anyone who can see how you are with those two little girls, that's the thing that I am trying to remember.

"That stranger who took the time to write something so mean, yet she doesn’t even know what you are like as a mother."

"I mean first of all forget that argument, but she hasn't even seen you hold those little girls. That infuriates me."

Haley and Hope with Hoda on the star's birthday

Hoda is mum to daughters Hayley Joy, three, and Hope Catherine, one, who she shares with fiancé Joel Shiffman.

The star has been very open about her journey to motherhood and the adoption process.

Hoda became a mum at 52, and has opened up about why the timing was right for her. In an interview with Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski, she said: "That wisdom, patience, stuff we've learned along the way – I'm a better parent now than I ever would have been."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.