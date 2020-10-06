14 cute Halloween baby costumes & bodysuits for your little pumpkin

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

While big Halloween celebrations and trick or treating don't seem to be on the cards this year, that doesn’t mean your baby can’t get into the spirit of 31st October. Whether its to celebrate baby's first Halloween or for an adorable fancy dress photo op, a spooky baby grow, romper or bodysuit – also called a onesie – for your little boy or girl is definitely in order.

There is nothing more adorable than a baby in a costume, especially on Halloween! We’ve created of the best Halloween-themed baby grows and bodysuits, from classic pumpkins, bats and skeletons, to Disney favourites, and they’re all easy to shop on line from your fave retailers from Marks & Spencer and John Lewis to H&M.

And don’t forget grownups can join in too! In fact, there are a host of cool Halloween face coverings for grown-ups out this year that are the perfect way to dress up along with your little one while staying safe, too.

Shop the best Halloween babygrows and baby costumes for girls and boys

This skeleton outfit starts in sizes from 12 months – and even glows in the dark!

Glow in the Dark Skeleton Pyjama Set, £11, Marks & Spencer

An adorable Halloween look for baby consisting of a bodysuit, tights and hat

John Lewis & Partners Organic Cotton Pumpkin Bodysuit, £18, John Lewis

This baby bat costume is one hilariously adorable option for your little monster – and you can also shop the vampire, spider and Frankenstein looks

Baby bat onesie, £21.99, Fancydress.com

Kids love Baby Shark – so they will absolutely love wearing this Baby Shark costume from Amazon that even plays the unforgettable theme song

Baby Shark costume, from six months old and up, from £19.48, Amazon

Anyone would be thrilled to have this adorable black cat cross their path

Black cat jumpsuit,£14.99, H&M

A short-sleeved babygrow with a matching headband and leg warmers is wickedly cute

Hocus Pocus tutu romper with accessories, £12.95, Etsy

Get a great deal on this romper commemorating baby's first Halloween

BMy 1st Halloween jumpsuit, was £21.57 now £7.70, Pat Pat

A tongue-in-cheek tribute to a year that’s one for the Halloween history books

‘I’m a 2020 baby’ playsuit vest, £9.99, Etsy

Dress baby up like Jack Skellington in this cute striped bodysuit with bow-tie detail and cap

Nightmare Before Christmas Body Suit, £12, Disney Store





This organic cotton jumpsuit has a soft brushed interior, ribbed cuffs and poppers on the front for easy on and off

Spooky Eye Jumpsuit, £36.50, Baby Mori

Shop baby hats for Halloween

If you're not ready for a full baby costume, these Halloween hats are an instant trick (or treat!) to get into the spirit on 31 October.

A personalised baby hat is a fab way to celebrate Halloween in style

Personalised Halloween Hat, £12, Not on the High Street

The Halloween force will be with your baby thanks to this Star Wars Princess Leia wig hat

Handmade Baby Princess Leia Crochet hat with Buns, £20.79, Amazon

This cute pumpkin hat comes in grown-up sizes too so you and your baby can match

Crochet pumpkin hat, from £8.00, Etsy

You can shop this hilarious granny wig already made, or get the easy crochet pattern for just £6.84 from the same seller to make your own

Old lady hat, from £48.54, Etsy

