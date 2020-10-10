Amanda Holden delights fans with life-changing milestone The BGT star shared the news on Instagram

Amanda Holden's album – Songs From My Heart - is the highest selling debut album of 2020 so far by a British female solo artist!

The Britain's Got Talent star revealed the life-changing milestone on Instagram, opening up in a touching post about how "it was always a childhood dream of mine to be a singer in the charts".

At one point, the famous mum even shared with her fans that she thought "the opportunity had passed me by".

Amanda went as far as to call her impressive achievement "the most thrilling so far".

It goes without saying that the singer's social media followers were delighted for her, taking to the comment section in their dozens to say as much.

"Congratulations, you deserve it. Love you album," one sweetly wrote.

"This is incredible. Massive congratulations," added another, with a third saying: "This is amazing! So happy for you. Huge congratulations."

Amanda also gave her family a shout out in the sweet post

The musician's famous friends also offered their support, with Molly King writing: "Amazing! Congratulations Amanda!" and The One Show's Matt Baker making sure to give the post a like.

Amanda's full Instagram post read: "Songs From My Heart is the highest-charting & selling debut album of 2020 so far by a British female solo artist on @officialcharts at #4.

"It was always a big childhood dream of mine to be a singer in the charts. To be honest I thought (still hanging on to my 40’s) the opportunity had passed me by.

"This career moment in my life has honestly been the most thrilling so far. Made all the more special because my husband and children were a huge part of it too.

"Thank you to everyone who has listened."

Amanda also shared a show-stopping photo of herself smiling from ear to ear in a gorgeous silver sequinned dress.

