Robbie Williams and Ayda Field’s daughter just did the most amazing thing for charity The famous mum revealed all on Instagram

Ayda Field's eight-year-old daughter Teddy has made a colouring book for charity!

The Loose Women star shared a photo of her daughter sitting at a white desk on Saturday, writing: "Teddy is making her first colouring book for charity."

The little girl could be seen in a red floral top surrounded by colouring pencils.

In the picture, she was sitting in front of a booklet that had been stapled together, and on the front talented Teddy had drawn what appeared to be the outline of a perfume bottle with her age on it.

Way to go, Teddy!

Teddy is so talented!

It's certainly been an exciting week for Ayda and her husband Robbie Williams' kids, who made an awesome bedroom den on Thursday!

The famous mum shared a video of their cosy creation on Instagram, revealing that they'd draped blankets over chairs in their bedroom and hidden away beneath them.

Alongside the heart-warming clip, Ayda wrote: "@robbiewilliams Peppa and George Pig make a den, while Daddy Pig gets his steps in (and Mommy Pig laughs.)"

That's quite some den!

Unsurprisingly, her fans were absolutely besotted with the footage, taking to the comment section to not only share anecdotes of their own, but also tell Ayda what a fab mum she is.

"Well done Robbie and Ayda. What a brilliant family you are," one social media user sweetly wrote.

"[I] make a den every day with my granddaughter Alice," added another, with a third saying: "We made them as kids, so much fun."

The famous parents look to have the most idyllic home life with their four children, Teddy, Charlie, age five, Coco, two, and their baby boy Beau, eight months, spending their time between their three homes in London, Los Angeles and Malibu.

The family regularly post photos of their fun times together on Instagram, and we love seeing what they get up to together and especially adore all those cute snaps of Ayda and Robbie bonding with their children.

