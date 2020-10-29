Gigi Hadid has penned a heartfelt letter to her fans, just weeks after welcoming her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik.

The couple, who announced the arrival of their little girl in September, have been inundated with well-wishes and gifts over the past month.

Taking the time to put her feelings into words, the new mum shared a photo of the handwritten note, which read: "I just want to put out there... while I have the time, that when I do Thank You's on here, I think of the so many generous gifts we have received that haven't gotten a public 'thanks'...

"I am overwhelmed with how many beautiful things this little one has already been spoiled with by people I love - and I will slowly probably share them. BUT thank you cards are on their way - if I have not posted about something, it is not from a lack of gratitude. Just a new mom trying to get it all sorted while she naps!

"SO MUCH LOVE. SO MUCH GRATITUDE. WE ARE BLESSED. IF YOU HAVE SENT SOMETHING, EVEN A MESSAGE, THANK YOU. I LOVE YOU X G."

The sweet note Gigi has sent to fans

Gigi, 25, and Zayn, 27, announced their baby daughter's arrival on 24 September by sharing gorgeous black-and-white photos of their newborn's hand. "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love," wrote Gigi.

Meanwhile, Zayn added: "Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try to put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x."

Zayn and Gigi are proud parents to a baby girl

This is the first child for Gigi and the former One Direction singer, 27. They confirmed their pregnancy news back in April after weeks of speculation. The stars first started dating after Zayn approached Gigi at a Victoria's Secret after-show party in New York in November 2015.

