Billie Faiers shares the perils of parenting in lockdown and her Dancing On Ice fears The Mummy Diaries star is launching her latest George at ASDA kidswear range

Billie Faiers has the perfect family life – but she insists things haven’t always been all roses this year. The Mummy Diaries star confessed lockdown has been a tough time as she faces the thought of Christmas without her family… not to mention the fact her house almost burned down!

The TOWIE veteran - who raises children Nelly, six, and Arthur, three, with husband Greg Shepherd - spoke to HELLO! about parenting in lockdown, her fears over taking part in Dancing On Ice, and of course, her new Autumn/Winter 2020 Christmas kidswear collection with George at ASDA.

We sat down with Billie (virtually, of course) to find out what's been going on with her over last few months…

Billie Faiers is launching hew new kidswear collection with George at ASDA

Billie Faiers on parenting in lockdown

"The homeschooling was pretty tough. Not seeing my family was hard, we're so close. But we spent so much time with the kids and you'll never get that time back. I'm really grateful that I had that time with them.

"Don't get me wrong… there was lots of madness in my house – it wasn't perfect, not one bit! We had the highs and lows of lockdown like everyone else did."

Billie Faiers on the thought of Christmas being cancelled

"It's my sister Sam Faiers' 30th on New Year's Eve, so I really hope that at Christmas time we can be in one household and celebrate together. It really wouldn't be the same. We always have Christmas together and a big New Year's party."

Billie Faiers on THAT housefire (which nearly destroyed her home)

"I thought the house was going to explode! It was day two of lockdown, everyone was scared anyway. Greg had bought some scampi and decided to deep fry it. I went upstairs, but soon the whole house was filled with smoke.

"I grabbed the kids out of the bath, ran outside with them shivering in a towel. The whole kitchen was on fire! Greg thought he was being a hero and trying to use the fire extinguisher. Luckily the fire brigade was at my house in under three minutes."

Billie has signed up to take part in Dancing On Ice

Billie Faiers on her Dancing On Ice nerves

"Training's been good, it's only the very early stages. I have zero skating or dance experience. I am so out of my comfort zone, I just think I need a challenge and to try something new. I am excited but equally so nervous.

"Hats off to Gemma Collins for doing it. She messaged me supporting me, saying she's really excited to see me. I'm worried about not having control on the ice. Gemma picked the ice with the front of her skate, and once you do that there's no going back. I've done it loads in training."

Billie Faiers on how Dancing On Ice will be different this year

"My and my skating partner are in a bubble, we have COVID tests twice a week. We're fine to just be with each other. It's going to look very different this year to other years, the production team has told me that. It's a shame I won’t get to see it to its full potential."

Billie's children Nelly and Arthur love her Autumn/Winter 2020 Christmas kidswear collection

Billie Faiers on designing her seventh George at ASDA kidswear line

"As the kids have grown, the collection has grown with them. The age goes up to age 7 now so Nelly can wear it too. That's really exciting.

"It's Autumn/Winter so it's all about cosy knitwear, tracksuits and there's a lot of sets, which as a mum is such a practical way to dress your child."

"Nelly and Arthur both loved the tracksuits and the coats. They're really cosy and soft, which is important. Nelly is the fussiest child when it comes to clothes and she says everything itchy, so it passed the test!"

Billie Faiers' Autumn/Winter 2020 Christmas kidswear collection with George at ASDA drops this Friday with more Christmas lines landing in November.