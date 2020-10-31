Nicole Kidman is a proud mum-of-two but she recently revealed she's worried for her oldest child, Sunday, as she heads towards her teenage years.

The Undoing actress shares Sunday, 12, and Faith, nine, with her husband, Keith Urban, but being A-list stars doesn't erase the concerns they have for their offspring.

In an interview which aired on Loose Women on 26 October Nicole revealed her worry for her firstborn.

MORE: Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's daughter Bella shares rare selfie

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Kidman is grilled by Hugh Grant in tough interview

"The technology," she said when asked about her biggest parenting woe. "I'm not very techy myself. It's very hard for me to monitor it and stay on it. I won’t let them be on Instagram."

Nicole then added: "I have a 12-year-old right now who is chomping at the bit and wants to get into all of that. It's just that constant push, pull. I'd say a lot of parents would say the same thing."

MORE: Inside Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's living room in their Australian farmhouse

RELATED: Nicole Kidman reveals she's 'so sad' as daughter Sunday receives frustrating news

Nicole on set with her daughter Sunday

The Australian star was then asked what she feels her greatest responsibility to her daughters is and she said: "I think it's keeping their confidence and their self-esteem intact. And still guiding them, not being overbearing, trying not to 'helicopter parent'.

"Allowing them to make mistakes and fall down and not trying to sort of absorb that pain. There are so many things. But it's a joy, it's a joy having these beautiful little women that are growing up and I'm discovering them day by day. I love it."

READ: Nicole Kidman discusses major change impacting Keith Urban and their daughters

Despite their hectic work schedules Nicole and Keith insist on keeping their children close to them and she says they ensure one of them is always looking after them.

Nicole and Keith share two children

"We never leave the kids, one of us is always there," she told the New York Times.

Nicole has been in Australia recently with her family while filming the upcoming show, Nine Perfect Strangers, and she's been enjoying having extra help with childcare in the form of her sister Antonia and mum Janelle.

MORE: Nicole Kidman shares scary new look with fans

"My sister's staying over and my mum's helping; I don't have that help in Nashville so that's been incredible," Nicole explained.

"When Keith went to Nashville and I had to work late nights, I rang Ant and asked her to move in with the girls and she did, and brought along her kids.

"That's special. It's the nature of what we're all having to do now – you get to be commune-like; this extended family where you're all raising each other's kids together."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.