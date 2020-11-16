Danielle de Niese welcomes second child

Opera singer Danielle de Niese and her husband Gus Christie are celebrating the arrival of their second child, HELLO! Online can exclusively reveal. A daughter, Sheherazade Mary Christabel Christie, was born on Friday 13 November, weighing 7lbs 13oz.

Sharing the happy news, a spokesperson for the couple said: "Mother and baby are both doing really well. Danielle was relieved that the labour was just under 4 hours too! The whole family are over the moon and are enjoying this special moment at their home, Glyndebourne."

Danielle de Niese welcomed her second child last week

They also released an adorable photo of their new bundle of joy showing the baby’s hand alongside theirs.

The parents already share five-year-old son Bacchus and live at Glyndebourne in East Sussex, the country estate that houses the famous open-air opera house which Gus' family owns, and where he's the Executive Chairman. Their new baby is the first daughter at Glyndebourne in 54 years.

Danielle and Gus have been married since 2009

The couple met at the annual Glyndebourne festival in 2005 when Danielle made her debut there and found fame following her performance as Cleopatra in Giulio Cesare. They married in 2009.

Australian singer Danielle, who has been dubbed "opera's coolest soprano", performed during her pregnancy in August and starred in a new production of Jacques Offenbach’s one-act French farce, Mesdames de la Halle, in a new translation by Stephen Plaice entitled In the Market for Love, making it one of the only shows to go ahead the year.