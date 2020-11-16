Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell to become grandparents again – see sweet post The Hollywood couple have been going out for 37 years

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have an incredibly close-knit family and have been enjoying spending quality time with their children and grandkids during the pandemic.

And over the weekend, it was announced on Instagram that the celebrity couple are set to become grandparents for the seventh time, with their son Wyatt and his wife Meredith expecting their first child.

Kate Hudson announced the happy news after sharing a picture for her brother's baby shower. The Almost Famous actress was captured kissing Meredith's baby bump, in front of a helium balloon display spelling out the word 'Baby'.

In the caption, Kate wrote: "Celebrating our next family member today. First for my bro Wy and @merediththeweasel. We are over the moon and can't wait!"

Oliver Hudson was one of the first to comment on the sweet photo with a series of red love heart emojis, while fans were quick to congratulate Wyatt and Meredith on the happy news.

Kate Hudson with sister-in-law Meredith at her baby shower

"Congratulations, such wonderful news," one wrote, while another commented: "That will be one gorgeous baby. Congratulations." A third guessed the gender of the baby, writing: "That's definitely a boy."

The new addition will have six older cousins. Kate is mum to sons Ryder and Bingham, and daughter Rani, who recently celebrated her second birthday. Oliver, meanwhile, is dad to sons Wilder and Bhodi, and daughter Rio.

Goldie Hawn's son Wyatt and his wife Meredith are expecting their first baby!

Goldie has been present for the births of all her grandchildren, opening up about her close bond with them all during an interview on The Jonathan Ross Show in 2014. "I was there for all the grandchildren's births," she said.

Goldie and Kurt Russell are set to become grandparents for the seventh time

The First Wives Club star adores nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren, and previously told Australian Women's Weekly: "A good family is the answer to happiness. I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them.

"Being a grandmother is amazing, I love it. It brings incredible joy. Family is so important," she added.

