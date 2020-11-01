Victoria Beckham unveils daughter Harper's surprising Halloween outfit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Beckham family were not about to let Halloween pass them by without marking the spooky holiday!

Victoria, David and their daughter Harper all got dressed up for the occasion, but it was the nine-year-old's outfit of choice that was most unexpected.

Instead of choosing a scary outfit or striking makeup, Harper dressed as one of her favourite cartoon characters. She posed for a photo for her mum in a fluffy blue onesie in the shape of Stitch from Lilo & Stitch, pulling the hood up to show off the big eyes, floppy ears and mini teeth.

"Kisses Harper Seven. Happy Halloween," VB captioned the photo, which appears to have been taken at their Cotswolds home. With the coronavirus pandemic limiting any Halloween parties or trick or treat plans, perhaps Harper's laid-back, comfortable costume was a wise choice!

Harper chose a cosy onesie for Halloween

Victoria, meanwhile, sported a creepy clown mask and a long-sleeved black midi dress from her own fashion brand. The former Spice Girls star added boots and her hand-shaped belt, which is described as having "a slightly sinister feel."

Her husband David crouched by her side in a pumpkin print jumper which cost just £35 from ASOS. Only the Beckhams could make Halloween seem stylish!

"Check out Mrs Adams!! X I love you @davidbeckham x Happy Halloween," Victoria captioned an Instagram post. Many of her followers took to the comments section to wish them a Happy Halloween, while another joked: "How can you look cool and scary?! Brilliant."

Victoria and David also dressed up for the occasion

Harper also happens to own the same jumper as her dad, which she wore earlier in the day to eat Halloween treats. Twinning in adorable matching outfits, both David and Harper donned a pair of vampire fangs as they tucked into a selection of toffee apples, which David had made himself!

Harper and David twinned in ASOS jumpers covered with pumpkins

Captioning the snapshot, the former footballer simply wrote: "Happy Halloween #HarperSeven." The toffee apples sparked a hilarious exchange between David and Victoria, with both claiming to have made the tasty treats for their children.

First, David captioned the image: "Halloween prep, toffee apples," and added: "I'm posting now so my wife doesn't claim to have made these… Haha @victoriabeckham." But it wasn't long before VB also shared a similar photo and wrote: "Look what I made!"

