Gordon Ramsay shares photo of son Oscar rocking new hairstyle The famous dad took to Instagram

Not only has Gordon Ramsay's one-year-old son Oscar's hair got long, but the little lad is now rocking an adorable centre parting!

The famous dad took to Instagram on Friday to post a heart-melting photo of his youngest child, and fans were quick to comment on Oscar's 'do.

Sitting at a table with a big grin on his face, Oscar donned a stripy top and sat with his hands crossed as he looked at the camera.

Oscar looked so sweet!

"Waiting for Santa," the Hell's Kitchen star wrote alongside the image, and before long, fans rushed to the comment section to gush about the boy's hair.

"His hair is luscious chef," wrote one.

"Love his hair look today! You guys give him the best styles!" another sweetly said, with a third adding: "His hair omg."

The celebrity chef's post comes days after he delighted fans again, this time with some exciting news.

Gordon confirmed on Tuesday that his restaurant Savoy Grill will be reopening next week, adding that that his team are taking Christmas bookings already.

Gordon and his kids

Following the announcement that restaurants in England will be allowed to reopen again when lockdown restrictions are eased next month, the celebrity chef said: "We CANNOT wait to welcome you back to @gordonramsayrestaurants in December… visit my stories to book!! Gx."

However, on his website, Gordon reassured customers that the restaurant will be taking every precaution to remain a safe place amid the ongoing pandemic.

The message read: "Your wellbeing is important to us, please note we have introduced new measures into our restaurants, including social distancing, enhanced cleaning and hand sanitiser stations."

Fans were quick to share their delight, with one writing: "I cannot wait." Another remarked: "Just brilliant." A third person said: "Fantastic food and just a fantastic experience. Highly recommend it anyone."

