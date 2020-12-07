S Club 7's Hannah Spearritt introduces baby daughter Tora – EXCLUSIVE The singer welcomed her second child with partner Adam Thomas

Hannah Spearritt has invited fans into her family's home in London to announce some very exciting news. The S Club 7 star and her partner Adam Thomas have welcomed their second baby, and they couldn't be happier!

The doting mum recently gave birth to a baby girl called Tora, a sibling for her daughter Taya, who turns two this month.

WATCH: Hannah and Adam talk about new baby daughter Tora

"She's such a lovely little thing. I'd forgotten all the little noises they make. It's nice to be at the newborn stage again," Hannah told HELLO!

The announcement will come as a surprise to many, as she chose to keep mum about her recent pregnancy and birth – until now.

Hannah – who still keeps in touch with her former S Club 7 bandmates – has taken to singing to her baby daughter, and it's going down well.

Hannah and Adam with their two daughters

"It seems to soothe her… I haven't tried out any S Club 7 throwbacks yet but my mum has definitely put on Reach for Taya in the past," Hannah said.

With Taya turning two on 20 December, the sisters are very close in age. "Taya is adorable with her, she's very gentle," says Hannah. "It's hard work but I think it'll be good for them. I'm sure they'll have a close bond. I hope they'll have each other's backs."

Nutritionist Adam, 40, laughs: "I'm outnumbered by women!"

As well as looking after her young family, Hannah has been keeping busy with a new business venture - creating an exciting destination for mums in her community in Twickenham.

"It will be called Sanavida – 'healthy living' in Spanish – and it will be a nice, wholesome place," Hannah tells us.

As well as looking after her young family, Hannah has been keeping busy with a new business venture - creating an exciting destination for mums in her community in Twickenham.

"It will be called Sanavida – 'healthy living' in Spanish – and it will be a nice, wholesome place," Hannah tells us.