Jonnie Irwin and wife Jessica introduce adorable twin boys in exclusive photoshoot The couple are also proud parents to first-born son Rex

For more than 16 years Jonnie Irwin has been travelling the world with Channel 4's A Place in the Sun, but today his own special place is with his wife and sons as he introduces his adorable twin boys Rafa and Cormac in their first exclusive photoshoot.

Their birth in June saw TV presenter Jonnie and wife Jessica become the proud parents of three boys under the age of 18 months.

"It's been quite a rollercoaster," says Jonnie, 47. "You could say I left it all quite late in life. A mate of mine said: 'Jonnie Irwin, late starter, big finisher,' and that is about right!"

First-born Rex, who turns two on Christmas Day, "came hurtling into the world", Jonnie tells us. "It was brilliant to have someone else to think about. And then, in quick succession, suddenly two more landed. We have rocked back on our heels a little bit."

As much as Jonnie and Jessica, 38, are adjusting to their new life as a family of five, the arrival of two tiny boys was a surprise for little Rex. How has he taken to his role as big brother?

The proud dad with his twins who were born in June

"He has a really sweet nature, and sometimes just goes and sits by them and strokes their legs. For such a young boy he's very aware of them and calls them 'brothers'. I don't think Rex can tell them apart, but then I struggle with that as well."

Rafa and Cormac are identical in every way, says Jonnie, including weighing 5lb 7oz at birth. "To the decimal point. It was unbelievable, and there's not much between them even now. At the beginning, we had to put them in different babygrows to help us."

"He has a really sweet nature," Jonnie said of his first-born

Jessica, whom he wed in 2016, may be outnumbered by the boys in the house, but Jonnie says: "I think there is something about mothers and sons, and they have got her wrapped around their little fingers. I think I will be outnumbered, I'll be ganged up on, I have no doubt."

