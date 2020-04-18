Bindi Irwin has been married for almost one month, and she's still basking in the joy of her wedding day. The daughter of the late Steve Irwin shared a beautiful unseen photo of herself and new husband Chandler Powell on their special day on Instagram on Saturday. Gushing over her "soulmate" and talking in length about her wedding vows, the 21-year-old penned: "Chandler, when I went to write my vows I found I couldn’t stop writing them. I started by sharing all the ways you make my life beautiful and wrote close to a thousand words. Then I moved on to write about what an extraordinary person you are and I needed a new pen. Finally I wanted to share all my hopes for the future and I ran out of notebook paper.

Bindi Irwin married Chandler Powell on 25 March

"I thought about how there is no way to describe genuine, unconditional love. A love like this is meant to be felt, in every part of our soul. Marriage marks an incredible beginning and yet I feel like we’ve already experienced so much life together. We say all the time that it feels like we’ve been married for years. We’ve been a team through life’s wonderful highs and difficult lows. You’ve held my hand as we’ve run towards every new adventure. My dad used to say that I couldn’t marry anyone unless he could swim across the croc pond first. And now, here you are, helping us during our regular crocodile demonstrations."

Bindi also revealed the moment she fell in love with Chandler, adding: "One of your jobs is to jump into the water with our biggest crocs to help encourage them home! They say there’s a moment when you know you’ve fallen in love with someone, for me it was watching you happily jump in the water with a 15-foot crocodile and then tell me how much you enjoyed it."

Bindi and Chandler married just hours before a change to weddings in wake of COVID-19

She added in part of her post: "You are my soulmate. I promise to love you with all my heart through every twist and turn the world brings our way. You've been my best friend for over six years. You've made me smile every day since I first met you. That's amazing and so are you. My husband, my teammate and partner in conservation. To quote our favourite show, "I love you and I like you",' she finished, referencing American sitcom Parks and Recreation.

Bindi and Chandler tied the knot on 25 March at Australia Zoo, where they live and work, just hours before Prime Minister Scott Morrison enforced restrictions on weddings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

