Bindi Irwin delights fans with surprise baby announcement The daughter of the late Steve Irwin is expecting her first child

It's been almost five months since she tied the knot with husband Chandler Powell, and now Bindi Irwin has another reason to celebrate – she's having a baby!

The daughter of the late Steve Irwin made the surprising announcement on Instagram on Tuesday, revealing she is still very much in the early stages of her pregnancy.

MORE: Bindi Irwin shares beautiful unseen wedding photo

Loading the player...

WATCH: Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell discuss their wedding

"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," the 22-year-old captioned a sweet photo of herself and Chandler posing in their Australia Zoo uniforms, holding up a tiny version of the outfit for their little one.

She added: "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you.

"Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives.

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell are expecting their first baby

SEE: Bindi Irwin reveals the secret meaning behind her beautiful wedding dress

"Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light."

Her husband was among the first to comment on Bindi's post, sweetly replying: "You're going to be the best mother," followed by a red heart emoji.

Needless to say, her fans were also thrilled by the news. "Bindi. Just incredible news! Now that’s a ray of light for a dark year. My absolute best to you both," one wrote. Another added: "Yay!! Congratulations to you both, sending so much love to you - you’re going to be such a beautiful little family."

Bindi Irwin married Chandler Powell on 25 March

While a third gushed: "Oh my goodness! You are both going to be the most wonderful parents. Congratulations. Sending you all love. This is so exciting."

Bindi and Chandler tied the knot on 25 March at Australia Zoo, where they live and work, just hours before Prime Minister Scott Morrison enforced restrictions on weddings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, Bindi celebrated the one-year anniversary of her engagement to Chandler on July 24. Sharing a loved-up snap of the couple on Instagram, she wrote: "Just over a year ago @chandlerpowell proposed. Now I get to call this incredible man my husband. Here's to a lifetime of adventure together. My sunshine, I love you with all my heart."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.