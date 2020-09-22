Bindi Irwin reveals gender of first baby - see her cute reaction The star is expecting a baby with husband Chandler Powell

Bindi Irwin has revealed the gender of her baby in the most adorable - and fitting - Instagram post.

The 22-year-old Wildlife Warrior daughter of the late Steve Irwin shared a snapshot alongside a giant tortoise and her husband, who was holding a sonogram of their unborn child, who is… a girl!

She captioned it: "Baby girl, you are our world. Our beautiful daughter is now about the same size as a hatchling Aldabra tortoise and is as healthy as can be. We can’t wait for her arrival next year."

Chandler, 23, also shared the photograph and wrote: "Our little girl and my beautiful wife are my entire world. I'm so excited to meet our daughter when she's born next year and to see the incredible person she will grow up to be."

Their fans went wild for the news and offered heartfelt congratulations and shared their excitement too.

The couple got married in March this year at Queensland's Australia Zoo, where they work and live, and managed to squeeze in their ceremony before COVID-19 lockdown restrictions were put in place in the country.

Bindi and Chandler are having a baby girl

Bindi paid tribute to her Crocodile Hunter dad - who was killed by a stingray in 2006 - at the ceremony when she lit a candle in his memory.

Bindi and Chandler announced their pregnancy news in August with another Instagram post, in which they were holding a tiny Australia Zoo uniform.

"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," they wrote. "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you."

Bindi and Chandler announced the were expecting with a cute Instagram post

"Though I'm still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter.

"We couldn't wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light."

Bindi’s brother, Rob, 16, is very excited to become an uncle and was one of the first people to comment on the gender reveal post and wrote: "I can’t wait to meet my niece."

