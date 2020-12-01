Gigi Hadid shares adorable picture of Zayn Malik hugging her baby bump The snap was taken back in August

New mum Gigi Hadid was feeling nostalgic about her pregnancy this week, and delighted fans on Monday night when she shared three never-before-seen pictures of her when she was eight months pregnant.

MORE: Gigi Hadid shares brand new photos of her baby girl

Luckily for fans of the model and Zayn Malik, one of the pictures was of the popular couple, and it showed them looking tenderly at each other whilst dad-to-be Zayn could be seen resting his chin on Gigi's bump.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gigi shows off incredible name necklace

"August, waiting for our girl," Gigi captioned the post, followed by three love emojis and a crying one.

Fans were delighted by the snap, which is the first one they have seen of Zayn and the baby bump.

Gigi shared an adorable picture with Zayn

"I see happiness," commented one, whilst another one wrote referring to the picture of the couple: "Second pic. Face. My mush."

RELATED: Gigi Hadid unveils incredible post-baby body in first selfie since welcoming daughter

MORE: Inside Gigi Hadid's £3million New York home where she'll raise her baby with Zayn Malik

"The most beautiful couple ever," remarked a third, whilst a fourth still couldn't believe Gigi had posted a picture of her partner, "Zaynnnn is innn a photooooo."

In the snaps, Gigi is eight months pregnant

The couple welcomed their first daughter in September. Sharing the news with fans at the time, the proud dad, 27, shared a picture showing him holding her tiny hand, writing: "Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try to put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x."

Gigi, 25, later shared another picture of her newborn daughter holding on to daddy's thumb, and said: "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love."

Gigi has shared a few pictures of her daughter but is yet to reveal her name

The couple are yet to reveal their daughter's name. We can't wait!