Boris Johnson has kept the details of his family life with his fiancée Carrie Symonds and their baby boy Wilfred private, but he delighted fans when he revealed the eight-month-old has reached several new milestones.

The Prime Minister, 56, marked his son's first Christmas by sharing some of his biggest achievements with The Mail on Sunday, which include recently learning to crawl and getting his first two teeth!

Other revelations about the little boy include the fact his favourite food is yoghurt and raspberries and his best friend is Dilyn, the family's pet Jack Russell. How sweet!

The latest information about Wilfred came as part of the Hand In Hand Together art initiative set up by The Together Project, which saw Boris' son get paired with Betty Boyes from the Hazelgrove Court care home.

Baby Wilfred created a sweet Christmas card for 89-year-old Betty, who suffers with Parkinson’s, which was made up of a hand-painted reindeer.

In a photo, Boris' son could be seen with the same wild blonde hair as his famous dad as he focussed on his artwork, wearing reindeer leggings and a cosy grey cardigan featuring London guards.

Boris and Carrie only announced their engagement and pregnancy news in February, before welcoming their first child together in April.

Boris and Carrie's son Wilfred has begun crawling!

Shortly after Wilfred was born, the pair revealed the special meaning behind his name. Sharing a photo of herself cradling her newborn on her private Instagram account, Carrie revealed that the moniker pays a fitting tribute to their grandfathers and the doctors who helped save Boris' life after he contracted COVID-19.

Captioning the sweet image, Carrie wrote: "Introducing Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson born on 29.04.20 at 9am. Wilfred after Boris’ grandfather, Lawrie after my grandfather, Nicholas after Dr Nick Price and Dr Nick Hart – the two doctors that saved Boris’ life last month. Thank you so, so much to the incredible NHS maternity team at UCLH that looked after us so well. I couldn’t be happier. My heart is full."

